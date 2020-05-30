A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans work zone lane restrictions on the Kentucky approach levee of the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge starting sometime next week.

This initial work zone along the U.S. 51 Kentucky approach levee includes levee maintenance and roadway improvements from the end of the Willow Slough “Mile Long” Bridge extending westward near the Minor Slough Bridge.

Motorists should be prepared for one-lane traffic.

A second round of work is expected to start sometime during the week of June 8.

