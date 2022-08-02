PADNWS-08-02-22 WEDDING - PHOTO

Marina Narloch (from left) and Lisa Narloch, Sunni Ross and Hope Taylor, Tica Kindle and Alissa Hogue celebrate after their triple wedding Saturday. Café de Fae hosted the ceremony, dubbed “Our Big Fat Gay Wedding,” for LGBTQ+ couples following concern that the U.S. Supreme Court could reconsider its ruling legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

Marina Narloch hadn’t planned to get married Saturday. She’d been seeing her partner — now wife — Lisa Narloch since last year, and their timetable for marriage was still several months away.

But when the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision regarding abortion rights sent shockwaves through society, some in the LGBTQ+ community were alarmed by Justice Clarence Thomas’ suggestion that the court reconsider its 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

