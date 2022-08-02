Marina Narloch hadn’t planned to get married Saturday. She’d been seeing her partner — now wife — Lisa Narloch since last year, and their timetable for marriage was still several months away.
But when the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision regarding abortion rights sent shockwaves through society, some in the LGBTQ+ community were alarmed by Justice Clarence Thomas’ suggestion that the court reconsider its 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
“We got engaged in December and we were gonna get married in about a year,” Narloch, of Paducah, said before the Saturday evening ceremony at Lowertown restaurant Café de Fae.
“But with the Supreme Court decision and the commentary after the decision, we were worried that that wouldn’t be a possibility.”
She said they had considered simply eloping at the courthouse, but when the opportunity came to have a ceremony with friends and family, they were glad to be part of it.
To Narloch, marriage was no longer a secure right, and any delay in formalizing their union became one day closer to the opportunity being stripped away.
Sunni Ross and Hope Taylor, of Louisville, told a similar story. Dating since Valentine’s Day of 2021, there hadn’t even been an official engagement yet, though they considered themselves “committed.”
“We talked about, like, wedding in the future, and then Roe v. Wade got overturned and (there was) talk of Obergefell (v. Hodges) getting overturned, so we were like, we might need to do it sooner rather than later,” Ross said.
“We heard about this event, and we were like, ‘Hey, let’s do it.’ ”
The event, dubbed “Our Big Fat Gay Wedding” was the brainchild of Café de Fae owner Jade Valentine, and came about directly in response to Thomas’ comments in his concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
“It sent an immediate chill of panic through, not only most women, but also interracial couples, the LGBTQIA+ community … anybody who’s kind of marginalized just got marginalized further,” Valentine said.
Knowing she had established the cafe to be a welcoming and safe place in the community, “I just wanted to be able to continue that in some way.”
“I said, ‘I’ve got a beautiful venue. It wouldn’t cost me a ton to make some cupcakes and buy some champagne and invite whoever wants to come out to get married.’ ”
Couples weren’t charged for their participation, though the restaurant asked for donations from those with means to do so, to cover the cost of the food.
A third couple, Tica Kindle and Alissa Hogue, of Mayfield, also married Saturday. Kindle’s son, Dacarai Kindle, standing with them.
The three couples, each with their own officiant, took their vows before a crowd of well wishers in the yard behind the restaurant, before a joint pronouncement and a simultaneous kiss.
Overseeing the ceremony, Mitch Coy also mentioned the potential threat to marriage equality, praising the couples’ commitment as, not only devotion to each other, but also opposition to any threat to their equality.
“This is the act of defiance that says, ‘This is not right,’ ” he said.
“Love is fierce, and today, all love wins.”
