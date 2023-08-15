CADIZ — The Cadiz-Trigg County Farmer’s Market has already been in its new location for several months, and the new site is soon to have a pavilion that will “put a roof” on the market.
Now with a recent presentation of funds from the Western Area chapter of the TVA Retirees Association, the site is expanding to include an electric vehicle charging station in yet another opportunity for the city.
On Aug. 2, representatives of the retirees chapter donated $11,500 to the City of Cadiz for the new EV charging station. The presentation was made at Cadiz City Hall.
“If they’re traveling down the interstate and they need to charge, they’ll come here,” observed Connie Thomas, a TVA retiree who presented the check to Cadiz Mayor Todd King and the City of Cadiz, of the station’s impact.
The funds were made available through a grant from Bicentennial Volunteers Inc., a nonprofit volunteer arm of the TVA retirees.
Cadiz Public Works Director Craig Oakley said the plan is for the station to be up by October. It will be installed at the pavilion at the new farmer’s market site on Main Street, and Oakley said the project is intended to bring more people into the downtown area as a benefit for the market and other surrounding businesses.
“I think it’s just for the beginning to try to start somewhere, to get one in the community, and the grant was able to help us do that,” Oakley noted of the plans for the new EV charging station.
He said the donation from the retirees will fund the whole project, including a Level II charger that people will be able to use to charge their electric vehicles while shopping downtown.
The charger the city is considering offers 4G LTE, or fourth generation long-term evolution, an option that provides fast downloads. It also offers an 80 amp, 19.2 kilowatt maximum output and boasts a high brightness 4.3 inch liquid crystal display, among other features highlighted in data provided by the retirees.
Thomas, the secretary for the TVA retirees chapter, lives in the area and said she knew of the need for an EV station in the community.
“By living here, I knew we were having difficulties (with) that,” she observed.
Retirees President Renee Turnbow notes that TVA last year joined in an effort to place EV charging stations along Interstates 24 and 40.
It’s an effort that’s needed as communities look to the future, says Rick Hokans, the treasurer of the TVA Retirees’ western chapter.
“That’s the direction we’re going,” he said. “It’s coming. We just need to get ready.”
Many of the TVA western chapter’s members live in five counties that are served by the chapter, i.e., Marshall, Calloway and Trigg counties in Kentucky, as well as Stewart and Henry counties in neighboring Tennessee.
Most of the retirees worked at Land Between the Lakes, Renee Turnbow said of the group.
In addition to the recent EV funds, the chapter provides other help for its communities and recently made another donation in Trigg County, giving $1,000 to the Helping Hands Food Bank.
Oakley said he doesn’t know who will do the installation for the new charging station, although he said it may likely be the same electricians who are doing the work on the pavilion for the downtown farmer’s market.
Work on the pavilion is expected to begin later this month, according to Oakley and the mayor.
