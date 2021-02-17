Despite the COVID-19-related challenges of the past year, Kentucky’s tourism efforts continued to provide opportunities to safely promote the commonwealth well into the future, according to state’s top industry official.
Mike Berry, secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, was among the state officials participating in last week’s virtual Frankfort Forum sponsored by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, our cabinet agencies were resilient and remained committed to expanding our connections in the commonwealth through virtual opportunities and through continued innovation and strategic partnerships. 2020 has shown us that Kentucky tourism can not only survive, but also thrive as a result,” he said.
The cabinet promotes not only the state’s rich heritage but also its long history of being a premiere travel destination.
Berry also promoted the state’s recently-unveiled 2021 Official Visitors Guide which features travel tips, stories and regional highlights for planning a “safe-cation.” Kentucky is promoting outdoor recreation in an effort to sustain the travel industry and offer safe travel opportunities.
“The mission of the cabinet is to support the development of Kentucky’s tourism, arts and heritage as a mechanism to foster economic growth, education and employment. That employment factor is so important.
“A lot of people think we’re just about people coming in and staying in hotels, but there have to be people to man those hotels, and those restaurants, that work in the attractions, so certainly, tourism is a very important economic driver.”
The cabinet consists of 13 diverse agencies, including state parks, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Kentucky State Fair Board, Kentucky Horse Park and other entities such as the Historical Heritage Council, which does downtown development and historic preservation as well as things like the Humanities Council.
It also oversees state-owned tourism attractions and is directly responsible for the administration of 45 state parks.
According to state tourism statistics for 2019, released in 2020, visitor spending totaled approximately $8 billion and had an estimated total impact of $11.8 billion. That resulted in about $1.5 billion in tax revenues, which results in about $823 million to state and local governments annually.
Arts and culture accounts for $2.3 billion in total economic impact with $1 million in partnership grants resulting in $84 million in revenue. Outdoor recreation had an estimated $5.9 billion total economic impact and supported 70,000 jobs.
Berry also spoke of the tourism impact in McCracken County.
“I’ve had the great opportunity to come and visit in McCracken County several times before, but this year I had an opportunity to visit Paducah’s downtown area again and see all that you are doing to support tourism and business growth in the area,” he said.
“Now prior to COVID, we know that tourism spending in McCracken County totaled about $273 million (2019) and supported nearly 2,500 jobs. And, while those numbers likely declined in 2020, its an investment that both citizens and local officials have made in the community that have created a strong foundation that when tourism recovers, which we believe will begin to happen in 2021, positions Paducah as a great place to see the results of that investment.”
He also pointed to the project underway to build a new passenger terminal at Barkley Regional Airport as a key investment.
“I’ve really been excited to follow the investment, the $5 million from the state and $19 million in grants from the FAA that are going into this $42 million project to replace and revamp the established facility,” he said.
“And, I know what a difference it will make to continue building tourism in west Kentucky. The major investment will play a critical role in generating these tourism dollars not only for your community but for the state at-large.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.