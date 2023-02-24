The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s March 2nd Power in Partnership Breakfast will feature Secretary Jeff Noel with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development as the speaker.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Paducah-McCracken Co. Convention and Expo Center.
Pre-registration is required by 2 p.m. Monday at paducahchamber.org or by calling 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $25.
Noel was appointed secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development in June 2022. He is responsible for the development and administration of executive policies designed to support and promote the attraction of new jobs and investment to the commonwealth of Kentucky, maintenance of existing industries and overall support of economic growth for the state.
He previously served as Whirlpool’s corporate vice president of Communications and Public Affairs, reporting to the chairman and CEO, a position he held since 2004.
He also served as the president of Whirlpool Foundation, which includes oversight of the company’s 20-year relationship with Habitat for Humanity that has touched over 200,000 families.
