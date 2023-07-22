The entire cabbage family of plants seems to be the favorite for the entire cabbage insect family’s life cycle. The cabbage family provides a safe egg deposit site, hatching larvae immediately feed on the plant and continues through adulthood. At least they don’t stray often or far from their host.
According to Bug Hunt, of the three, Cabbage Worm (Pieris rapae) aka Imported Cabbage Worm is the most prevalent having entered America in 1860, and reached the Gulf and the Rockies by 1886. The velvety green larvae (1¼ inches) mature to a black-spotted white butterfly. Two other important ones are the Cabbage Looper and the brown-colored Diamondback Moth (Cabbage Moth)(Plutella xylostella). Loopers (1½ inches) (Trichoplusia ni) are legless in the middle, resulting in lifting front and back to move.
All three lay their eggs on leaves underneath and start feeding once hatched. It is easy to spot this early activity by the powdered leaf debris under the plant. Hatchlings also bore into the stem. Daily check the plants, which can house all three insects at the same time.
To control naturally, plant nectar flowers and herbs for beneficial insects and birds that feed on the cabbage insects. Mint, thyme masks cabbage smell, interplant dill and lavender, mustard is a yellow trap, and plant red cabbage and kohlrabi as green larvae are more visible. Hang yellow sticky traps and apply Bt two weeks before harvesting.
Bug Hunt (bughunt.com) is a great source for approaching and existing harmful insects in your area and individual insect information.
July 30’s full moon is the second in July, making it a Blue Moon and good planting leading up to the weekend.
Garden — This is a good time of year to order new-to-you plants. Collect seed before it is fully ripe, dry and store for spring planting. Order container-grown cold-hardy roses for the fall garden, and garden mums, ornamental kale and cabbage. Awaken to a clean garden by deadheading spent flowers early evening, check for insects and handpick if a few. Daily inspection will give you a heads up and early control of problems.
Lawn — Even if you have received soaking rain, continue to mow with elevated blades. The taller grass and now thicker grass shades the roots and retains more moisture. Clean blades and under the deck for more efficient mowing.
Trees — Recent rains have resulted in suckers at plant bases and weak water shoots. Cut back suckers to the trunk and water shoots to old wood.
Vegetables — Order onions for fall. Harvest mid-summer crops early in the morning for more tender and flavorful crops, inspect for insects and disease, and harvest for more fruits and vegetables. Harvest with a sharp knife, do not pull or twist.
Pinch growing tips to force growth of fruit, not vines. For larger pumpkins, cut back the primary and secondary vines to 10 to 15 feet and remove female flowers once fruit is set. Keep well-watered. Pinch growing tips to force growth of fruit, not vines. For larger pumpkins, cut back the primary and secondary vines to 10 to 15 feet. Incise a design or name in tender skin.
Plant the fall garden — In August and September, plant warm season zucchini. This week, plant root crops beets, carrots and radishes. Seed early maturing cabbage, cauliflower and kale, plus lettuce, mesclun and spinach.
July 27 — “Herb Appeal Luncheon,” McCracken County Master Gardeners, Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, 11:30 a.m. program, lunch at noon, tickets $25 (checks only). For more information: 270-554-5920.
Aug. 1 — “Sprouts and Mushrooms,” Toolbox series, McCracken County Master Gardeners, Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, 5 p.m., 270-554-5920. No fee.
Aug. 2 — “Kentucky Rare Plants,” Kendall McDonald, Kentucky Nature Preserves Botanist, Lunch Break Gardening series, Marshall County Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield Hwy. Benton, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Lunch $12, reservation by July 31, 270-527-3285.
Aug. 10-20 — Springfield, Illinois, and Sedalia, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.