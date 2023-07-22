The entire cabbage family of plants seems to be the favorite for the entire cabbage insect family’s life cycle. The cabbage family provides a safe egg deposit site, hatching larvae immediately feed on the plant and continues through adulthood. At least they don’t stray often or far from their host.

According to Bug Hunt, of the three, Cabbage Worm (Pieris rapae) aka Imported Cabbage Worm is the most prevalent having entered America in 1860, and reached the Gulf and the Rockies by 1886. The velvety green larvae (1¼ inches) mature to a black-spotted white butterfly. Two other important ones are the Cabbage Looper and the brown-colored Diamondback Moth (Cabbage Moth)(Plutella xylostella). Loopers (1½ inches) (Trichoplusia ni) are legless in the middle, resulting in lifting front and back to move.

