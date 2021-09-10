According to the city of Paducah, Mayor George Bray and Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson recently met with the City Manager’s office and city staff to recap the eight-week Southside Rise & Shine Neighborhood spruce up initiative and determine next steps in the redevelopment plans.
“The volunteerism and dedication to this community that I witnessed from so many people embody the spirit of Paducah,” Bray said, in a news release.
“I’m humbled by the resounding positive feedback from the neighborhoods and citizens throughout the entire Paducah community and recognize that our combined efforts were critical to Rise & Shine’s success. Now, the hard work of determining our next steps with the redevelopment of the Southside begins.”
The city shared a few statistics from Rise & Shine:
• There were 104 volunteers who provided 788 hours of service — an investment of more than $14,000.
• There were 815 city staff hours dedicated — an investment of approximately $28,000.
• One-hundred-thirty tons of garbage were collected — disposal fees totaling $5,850.
• Sixty large dumpsters were emptied — hauling fees totaling $8,100.
• There were 1,032 tires collected — disposal fees totaling nearly $3,000.
The total investment in the Southside Rise & Shine initiative is an estimated $60,000, according to the city.
As for the next steps, the officials said they’re exploring two paths forward:
• Economic Development: Looking for federal funding to assist with environmental assessments. Also, a focus will be reaching out to developers to explore the Southside’s potential.
• Neighborhood Redevelopment: This path includes working with neighborhoods to create identity through different ways, such as signage, public art and historical markers. The neighborhood redevelopment path will also focus on increasing the amount of safe affordable housing.
