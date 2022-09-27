After two years of scaled-back events, new organizers and a new layout, and temperatures around 100 degrees during setup, some nerves were on edge as this year’s Barbecue on the River prepared to kick off.
Rich Allshouse, of Buzzard Bros BBQ, said all the moving parts caused some early anxiety and a few minor hiccups.
But with responsive support from new sponsor Beautiful Paducah and the city of Paducah, plus a significant dip in temperatures, the event was “a banner year,” especially for Allshouse and Buzzard Bros, who took home the grand champion award, as well as first place in ribs, shoulder and whole hog circuit categories.
“It was great being back on the river this year,” Allshouse said.
He estimated his outfit cooked more than 7,000 pounds of meat, and served about 1,500 orders of barbecue nachos, a new offering this year.
“We just kind of strive to put out a good product, and serve the charity we’re supporting each year,” Allshouse said.
For the last several years, Buzzard Bros has supported Community Kitchen.
“It’s a great cause (and) we like to keep our donations local,” Allshouse said.
While the final tally hasn’t been tabulated, he said he expected the donation from this year’s event to be their biggest yet.
“It’s the biggest meat bill we’ve ever paid ahead of time,” he said.
With work on the City Block development necessitating a location shift, vendors set up in the parking lot behind Walker Hall and the Holiday Inn.
Allshouse said vendors had some initial “minor issues” with factors including the power supply, but he praised the responsiveness of organizers and their commitment to making sure the event ran smoothly.
“For it being the first time stepping in and taking over, (Beautiful Paducah) did a great job of working with the vendors … any little glitches that came by, they were ‘Johnny on the spot.’ ”
The event featured 17 barbecue vendors and an additional 24 food and drink vendors, along with games for families and children, a roller skating area and informational booths from various area organizations.
Officials with Beautiful Paducah were unavailable for comment Monday.
Allshouse thanked Community Kitchen for their partnership and providing volunteer support in preparing and serving the food.
“Without them, we couldn’t do it all ourselves,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.