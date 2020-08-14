Recently a reader asked what the “virus plant” was that she had found in a very wet area. The “virus” name aptly describes the buttonbush flower that still is blooming but beginning to go to seed.
It is an unfortunate description of the unique and fragrant flower that resembles a white pin cushion with extended pistils, or the Russian satellite Sputnik.
Buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis) is a shrub or small tree 3-18 feet tall depending on variety, for example the “Sugar Shack” is between three and four feet and while the “Sputnik” is between 10 and 20. It naturalizes readily and reaches maturity in 4 to 5 years.
It is not unusual that the one to two inch white balls hang in clusters will get so prolific that they obscure the bush. Two nutlets (seeds) within the balls are beginning to develop as the balls turn brown. The fall foliage is pale yellow-green that ages to a light yellow.
The eastern United States native loves wet areas along streams, ponds and bogs, making it ideal for rain gardens that control water flow. If it does not receive sufficient moisture, add two inches of mulch to keep moist as it does not tolerate dry soil. It requires six full hours of sun. It readily suckers. Prune only in the spring if it gets out of hand.
Companions for the fast-growing buttonbush are copper iris, coneflower, ironweed with purple fall flowers, Ilex verticillate known for its red berries and swamp milkweed. The latter is a magnet for hummers including 23 other species of birds, bees and numerous butterflies. The above combination makes a thick colorful screen to hide unwanted views and even deter deer.
A rain garden is a planting in a low area that holds rainwater from a roof, driveway or storms so that plant root systems allow water to percolate into the ground, reducing run-off and subsequent erosion. Buttonbush and above companions are a few ideal plants for rain gardens.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Order the biggest tulip bulbs as you can afford. Replant tulips after five years as the best blooms appear the first year. Order small daffodil bulbs as they enlarge and multiply each year. Plant lilies as they arrive. Divide bearded iris, and daylilies after they cease blooming, and replant. Cover bare soil with mulch to retain moisture and reduce weeds that love sun and no competition. A three-inch layer will draw attention to plants and garden accessories. A 9x12 feet bed will require the equivalent of nine square feet mulch.
Houseplants — Divide and replant those that have outgrown their containers. Repot outside as it is easier to clean outside. Move up one pot size (one inch), sterilize the container and use fresh soil. Cut out dead roots and those girdling.
Trees and shrubs — Needles on evergreens that are browning may be due to mites. Spray with a miticide. Discontinue pruning until deciduous plants go dormant. Pruning now will encourage new growth that does not have time to harden before winter temperature. Install new plants no closer than four feet mature width from a structure to permit air circulation and reduce root systems from growing into the foundation.
Vegetables — Seeds from over-ripe peppers germinate easier than from immature peppers. Remove lower leaves from Brussels sprouts to encourage larger sprout production. Prevent carrot shoulders exposed to the sun turning green by covering with a layer of soil. Plant legumes (clover, peas and beans) as a cover crop to fix nitrogen in the soil while improving its tilth and fertility. Add small silica gel packets that come with many products to saved seed and store in a sealed jar. Side dress heavy feeding fruiting plants at one tablespoon per plant. Apply borer spray on fruit trees 30 days after previous spraying.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
