Eric Butterbaugh, a business intelligence analyst for Computer Services Inc., was appointed by the U.S. Department of Energy as a new member in the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory Board.
The five reappointed members will continue their service for the next two years:
• Don P. Barger is a retired public school teacher and serves as chairman of the board.
• Phillip G. Brown is retired after working for more than 50 years at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
• Victoria E. Caldwell is a social media coordinator at Hancock’s of Paducah.
• William E. Murphy is a retired professor from the University of Kentucky.
• Blake R. Summarell works as a financial advisor for Edward Jones.
The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory Board is a federally chartered board to provide advice to the Department of Energy concerning environmental remediation and future use of the Paducah Site.
The CAB is comprised of up to 15 individuals from the western Kentucky and southern Illinois areas. Volunteer members can serve up to three consecutive two-year terms.
Members represent a diverse group of interests within the community such as business, academia, labor, local government and the environment, as well as the general public.
The board meets the third Thursday of most months at 5:30 p.m. for presentations and discussions pertaining to environmental management activities at the site as well as issues pertaining to future use of the site.
Public comment may be made during formal board meetings. To attend meetings virtually or additional information visit energy.gov/pppo/pgdp-cab or contact Robert “Buz” Smith at 270-441-6821.
