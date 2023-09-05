Labor Day is all about celebrating workers who contribute to America’s prosperity. In honor of those workers, many businesses close down for the day. Some businesses, however, see this holiday as the perfect opportunity to increase sales.
Two western Kentucky furniture stores kept their doors open on Labor Day to fill the gap for customers looking to take advantage of sales.
The owner of Gillian Thompson Furniture in Mayfield, Phil Thompson, said staying open increases the foot traffic in his store.
“Anytime you have a retail store, you need to be open when the people are off of work,” Thompson said.
He noticed people waiting outside for the furniture store to open Monday morning.
“We had good traffic Saturday. There were several cars out front today when we opened the store,” he said.
A manager and interior designer with Patrick Furniture in Paducah, Laura-Beth Eck, had a similar experience.
“We do see an increase of traffic in the store on Labor Day,” she said.
Thompson says his customers don’t always have the opportunity to buy furniture during the work week.
“Traffic is better, and people have more time to spend their money. Sometimes, people work so much they don’t have time to spend money,” Thompson explained.
Eck says Patrick Furniture stays open to provide services for people who don’t get the opportunity to take advantage of the sale.
“We stay open on Labor Day for people that have the day off. Sometimes, it’s their only day off during the time of the sale,” Eck said.
She said her business benefits by staying open on Labor Day, and so do the customers.
“We know there are a lot of people needing those special prices on mattresses and furniture,” Eck explained. For some people, it may be their one chance to get discounted products during the year.
“I know there’s a lot of local businesses that close, and we could do the same, but even when we’re not busy, I’m glad that we have the small traffic that we have,” Eck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.