Businesses big and small are continuing to struggle to hire new employees.
Experts have said one reason people are not searching for work is that they are getting extra pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits. Some states are starting to end those benefits.
Business owners say they’re hurting and they need people now.
Chuck E. Cheese and Kentucky Oaks Mall are among the many places in Paducah where employers are looking to hire.
The Station Burger Company in the mall has 14 employees — only one was working Tuesday around lunch until another arrived an hour later.
The Pizza Hut in West Park Plaza in Paducah is also in search of more employees. The store’s sign indicated it’s offering same-day pay as an incentive for more people to fill out applications.
Gov. Andy Beshear was asked this week if he would consider ending pandemic-related benefits for unemployed Kentuckians.
“Yes, I will consider ending it before that September date, but that doesn’t mean we will,” Beshear said.
Beshear said he wants to see a point where the employment benefits continue to stimulate the economy, while people are returning to work.
Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt said the city is having issues hiring for seasonal positions like lifeguards and pool attendants.
“It became a problem for us last year when we went into COVID protocols. We decreased our staffing based upon a budgetary impact,” Arndt said.
He said an earlier discussion with the parks and recreation director foresaw this as a problem.
“We have a routine — regular, seasonal employees that come back, and if we diminish this opportunity then we may lose them and I think we’re feeling that impact,” Arndt said, adding any incentive to bring more people back to work could help.
“You know, maybe there’s a shift. Maybe there’s a shift in public policy where we no longer incentivize the workers to stay home but potentially incentivize the employers to bring them back on.”
Loopy Larry’s owner Matthew Turner said he has only one employee.
“It’s so hard to find people, and the problem that we come across is we’re only busy through a couple of hours through lunch,” Turner said, noting the shortage is also the reason why they do not have longer hours of operation. The shortage is also affecting the menu.
“We just realized it’s not because of the chicken shortage. It’s because there’s not enough people to process it or deliver it, so everything has doubled,” he said.
It may cause the restaurant to raise prices, which Turner does not want to do. So, he will keep looking for employees to better serve customers.
