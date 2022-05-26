One of the small business seminars presented by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce during this month’s Small Business Celebration deals with how to obtain government contracts.
Frank Bennett, a procurement associate with Kentucky Procurement Technical Assistance Center (KYPTAC), spoke with a group of small-business owners at the Commerce building Wednesday, providing information about government contracts and how a business can break into the billion dollar industries that they can provide.
“The Department of Energy, 23% of their contracts have to go to designated small businesses,” Bennett said. “About 5% have to go to women-owned small businesses, about 3% have to go to what’s called a HUBZone businesses. All of these are available to businesses here.”
HUBZone is a United States Small Business Administration program that was started in 1988 to try to help to revitalize business in “historically underutilized business zones.”
“What people need to understand is one of the advantages we have in McCracken County is a significant amount of our area, nearly 70% is in HUBZone areas,” Bennett said.
“The federal government through the SBA is offering incentives to start a business in that area, so that economy can grow back up. OK, that’s the goal of HUBZone. The hope is that 10 years later that street you drive past where half the businesses are closed, will be open instead.”
Bennett works with businesses in the Jackson Purchase area in order to help them get and maintain contracts with the federal government through the resources of KYPTAC.
As an example, Bennett has worked with a client who sold four wheelers to the U.S. Military, having started years prior and that part of his business that he had at one time “only put an hour or two in a week toward” had grown to be a major part of his business.
“It’s well more than 50% of their business 10 years later,” he said. “They’re one of those businesses that most people drive by wondering how they are still in business. We have also worked with Alejandro Ramirez, who was recently named Kentucky’s Small Businesses Person of the Year.
“I’ve spoken with his government clients before and he was just persistent. He just kept bugging them. He kept bidding on things, he kept getting feedback; he kept doing the right things. That’s what you have to do … it’s all about persistence.”
