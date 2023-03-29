A contractor for U.S. Bank plans a work zone lane restriction along the Interstate 24 Downtown Business Loop/North 4th Street in downtown Paducah today, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
This work zone will be along the eastbound one-way section of the I-24 Business Loop/North 4th Street between Jefferson Street and Broadway in Paducah.
Work is expected to start around 10 a.m. and be completed by about 2 p.m.
All traffic in this work zone will move to the right-hand or driving lane at this worksite.
Recent high wind events caused some damage to the U.S. Bank Building at the corner of Broadway and North 4th Street.
The contractor will be clearing damaged material from the building and making temporary repairs to secure the building and maintain safety of pedestrians below.
To facilitate the work, the contractor will be using a lift to access damaged areas of the 10-story building. The lift will occupy parking spaces and part of the left-hand lane of the roadway.
Eastbound motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this work zone on the one-way section of North 4th Street. Some minor delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
