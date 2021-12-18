A number of businesses and organizations have announced fundraising efforts on behalf of victims of the last weekend’s catastrophic tornado.
• Atmos Energy Corporation has made a $1 million donation to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which was established by Gov. Andy Beshear to provide immediate disaster relief for communities impacted by recent tornadoes and severe weather.
“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with our fellow Kentuckians impacted by the devastating tornadoes, and also with our local first responders and emergency teams for their heroic efforts,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “We know many people are helping family, friends and neighbors even as they continue to assess the extent of damage. Many of our neighbors need immediate support for safe shelter, clothing, and meals, and we proudly support the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to provide this vital assistance.”
• Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC, will donate $100,000 to the Team WKY Tornado Relief Fund.
“The damage that the tornado has done to these western Kentucky communities is beyond comprehension. Many of our employees have felt the impact of this event, either directly or through close friends and family. We will provide whatever support we can to help these communities recover,” said FRNP Program Manager Myrna Redfield.
In addition to the company funds donated, FRNP employees have coordinated a supply drive and supported various nonprofits and churches through volunteerism and personal donations. FRNP employees represent communities throughout the region, including Graves and Marshall counties, two of the counties that were most hard-hit by the tornado.
FRNP is the deactivation and remediation contractor at the U.S. Department of Energy Paducah Site.
• Kentucky Oaks Mall has announced plans to match donations to the American Red Cross-West Kentucky Chapter.
Individuals may click on the link https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/kentuckyoaks-pub.html, to donate to the American Red Cross-Western Kentucky Chapter. The Cafaro Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the mall’s parent company, will match donations up to $10,000. Mall merchants have begun donating clothing and other essential items for the Red Cross to distribute to tornado victims.
For more information on ways to assist recovery efforts, individuals can find local chapter contact information by searching their zip code at redcross.org.
Kentucky Oaks Mall is located on Interstate 24, Exits 3 and 4, in Paducah. The mall complex comprises more than one million square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment.
• CSI, Paducah, has vetted, and is making substantial contributions to, three charities whose funds will be distributed to those most in need.
The first is the Kentucky Bankers Relief Fund. This fund, established by the Kentucky Bankers Association, is designed to assist bank employees who are impacted by this disaster. Its dollars are distributed to cover costs like personal supplies, temporary shelter, funeral costs and more.
The second is the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Established by Beshear, this fund is intended to assist with a variety of both individual and community needs.
The third is the American Red Cross because of its broad reach and ability to serve so many, according to the company.
