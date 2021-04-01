High school students generally need career advice, even if they have an idea of what they want to do for a living. That’s especially true if they don’t.
That’s where a statewide initiative like “Bus to Business,” conducted by the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center, can help inform Kentucky students. It shows them various career paths and employers within the state, such as culinary arts, health care, horse farms, manufacturing and others.
“We started the ‘Bus to Business’ program back in 2019, as a field trip program,” said Harper Smith, Workforce Center senior manager.
“Bus to Business” featured field trips for students in the state to visit employers close to their schools, but like many other things, it pivoted to being completely virtual when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
“We started launching these live sessions on Wednesdays, which is our ‘Workforce Wednesday,’ ” Smith added. “We have live sessions with employers from all across the state in every different industry.”
Chef Sara Bradley, the proprietor of Freight House in Paducah and a “Top Chef” runner-up, took part in “Workforce Wednesday” this week. She shared experiences about the industry, on entrepreneurship and answered questions.
Like many people, her career path changed from where it began.
A Heath High School graduate, Bradley earned a psychology degree in college. She thought she wanted to work in the research field and pursue postdoctorate degrees. However, she eventually landed on culinary arts.
“I have been working in the kitchen for about 20 years, and 20 years ago, the restaurant industry and, I think, being a chef was looked at quite differently,” she said.
“It was kind of before the day of Food Network and all of these really cool shows, so people didn’t have a lot of insight into what happened behind the scenes. When I told my folks ‘I want to go to culinary school,’ they were a little surprised, but they totally supported me.”
The culinary arts took her to Charlotte, North Carolina, for school, and then to work in other cities, including New York and Chicago.
“Most of what I have learned in my career has been working with other chefs, with other cooks,” she told viewers. “I’m not trying to lead you away from going to college. I think education is such a huge and important part of everything, but I really learned a lot working in my industry.”
In her early 30s, Bradley decided to open a restaurant and moved home to Paducah. She spent time working on the steps to prepare for starting a business, such as writing a business plan, a mock schedule and fake menus, and also decided what equipment would be needed whenever she opened it.
“I spent about a year planning the Freight House before we even found the building, so once we found the building we knew exactly what we wanted to do,” she said.
“I think that those parts of being an entrepreneur are so important. I also was able to establish those because I had worked for other people in my field. I had helped open restaurants for other people. I had done a lot of that stuff. I didn’t just start out at ground zero and have no idea what was going on.”
In the live session, she gave a tour of the Freight House and its kitchen, and went over some industry terminology. She explained what a “brigade” system is within a restaurant. It’s like a hierarchy structure for different positions, such as the chef, sous chef, pastry chef and cooks.
“The reason that you have that is everything that’s done in a restaurant, someone has to take credit for. And that’s something that’s going to happen anywhere you work,” she said.
“You’re going to have to be able to take credit for what you do, what you make, what you produce, and so, in a restaurant it’s a very obvious system of this person, this person, this person, this person. When somebody ... messes up, they had all these other people before to catch it, before it actually went out to the person’s plate, so we can hold people accountable.”
Bradley suggested for students to spend time with people who do what they are considering for a career to see what they are getting into. She noted the restaurant industry is not like what people may see on Food Network.
“I do a lot of spreadsheets. I crunch a lot of numbers because I’m a business owner. I am a chef and a business owner, so ... making sure that things line up is really important, making sure that all the costs are good, that we’re not spending too much money here, that we’re not wasting product, that we’re not having people work too many hours or not enough hours, so there’s a lot of time spent doing that,” she said.
“I didn’t really realize that when I started culinary. I thought it was going to be all about cooking.”
Ultimately, Bradley said the students don’t have to decide right now what they want to do, but it’s a good time to start thinking and trying to figure it out, as that will get here before they know it.
“If you’re interested in culinary arts right now, the best thing you can do is cook for your family,” she said. “Like, if you’re too young to get a job, cooking for your family is going to give you a lot more confidence when you get a little bit older.”
They can also look into 4H or extension office programs.
The “Bus to Business” session can be viewed online through YouTube or the Workforce Center’s Facebook. Interested employers and schools can learn more about the program at kychamber.com.
