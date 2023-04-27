METROPOLIS, Ill. — With Metropolis Elementary School showing the district’s highest chronic absenteeism percentage for the current school year, Massac Unit 1 is working with Robinson Transportation on what superintendent Jason Hayes hopes will be a solution.
Hayes informed the newly seated Unit 1 school board about the plan during its meeting Monday, April 24.
“Our hope is that by offering bus service within the city limits it will help improve attendance at MES,” Hayes said. “We’ve never offered bus service in town because of some rules and restrictions about how close you live to school inside of a municipality. We’re trying to figure out if we can offer that.”
Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% of school days for any reason. Since the beginning of the current school year, it is a critical factor on the Illinois Report Card issued by the Illinois State Board of Education.
Of the MES student population, 22.02% have missed 10% of the school year — that’s 17-plus days by the year’s end, or almost a month of school, excluding weekends.
“That’s about a quarter of the student body. That’s higher than the high school (which was 19.73%). Brookport, has a similar demographic, and theirs is 16.57% of the student body,” Hayes said. “Our hypothesis is bus service will impact that.”
A survey was sent to MES parents prior to Monday’s meeting. In a week’s time, 169 responded, representing 249 students, about half of the MES population. Of those 169 parents, almost 76% said they would use the bus, which would be offered in a bus stop scenario, not door-to-door pick-up.
“The interest is there. Now, we’re just looking at a cost analysis,” Hayes said.
Students in the Lindsey addition, Lois Lane and the river side of Fifth and 10th streets are among those who walk to MES. Hayes said providing bus transport would help in a number of factors, not only in lowering chronic absenteeism.
“There’s a lot of consequences that this will alleviate,” he said. “We’re working with Robinson to try to make that happen” with the 2023-24 school year.
Kindergarten screening for the 2023-24 school year is having a Part 2.
Hayes informed the board that only 112 kindergarten-age children went through the process in February. MES’s turnout was around the same with 66 screened, but the remaining four elementary schools — Franklin, Jefferson, Brookport and Unity — had an extremely low turnout with 46 total between the four, ranging from eight to 15 students.
Because “we feel like we may have missed some folks,” Hayes said, a second screening is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, at Brookport Elementary School for all children who will be attending kindergarten in the Unit 1 system in the coming school year. To make an appointment, call 618-564-2482.
“We’re trying to catch any kindergartners we may have missed. Our average class size is higher than the number we screened,” he said.
Pre-K screening, on the other hand, had the opposite problem as the all-day program surpassed its population quota. In February, a total of 60 pre-kindergartners were screened with over 40 requesting the all-day program.
“I think some of that is the result of Funshine (Daycare Center) closing part of its childcare and there have been other hits, so we have more parents wanting full-day pre-K,” Hayes said.
Unit 1 has two pre-K classrooms — one at MES and one at Brookport. Each is allowed to take 20 students per the state of Illinois.
“We have 40 seats (available total) for the full-day program, we screened 46, and we have 14 returning, so we have almost enough for three (full-day program) classes. We’re trying to figure that one out,” Hayes said. “Hopefully, we can add another class, but we’ll have to secure the funding and find a teacher.”
For the half-day program, 14 were screened, while there are 12 returning, for a total of 26 scheduled. “That gives us some seats open for that program,” he said. “The half-day program is typically for the younger kids, the 3-year-olds, who can’t go to school all day. The full-day is typically for the 4- to just turning 5-year-olds.”
Hayes explained the pre-K program is grant-funded, but that grant is on a cycle that won’t update for another two years; so the funding, he emphasized, will have to come from another source. He hopes the securing of funding, a location and a teacher can be figured out before the start of the school year.
“When we originally wrote the grant, we wrote it for two full-day programs and one half-day program. We can’t get any more money for that grant. Once the cycle’s up, we can rewrite the grant for three full-day classrooms and one half-day classroom, if that’s what we need,” he said. “We like having both full-day and half-day programs because it accommodates the age groups better. We’d like to keep both, but it looks like we have a need for the additional full day. I think if we can make it happen, that need will remain. I don’t see that going away.”
•••
Monday’s meeting began with the board approving the Massac County Clerk’s tabulation from the April 4 Consolidated Election and declaring three elected school board members, Kelly Jennings, Mark Souders and John Willis, who will serve four-year terms.
After thanking Kathy Rushing and Bobette Steele for the work that they have done while on the board, the board adjourned for the last time.
The new board was called to order with district secretary Kristin Rousseau administering the oath of office to the newly elected members.
Souders was nominated as pro tempore officer to oversee the selection of board officers, who serve for two-year terms. Selected were Souders as president; Don Koch as vice president; Bill Holt as treasurer; and Rousseau as secretary.
The board approved its regularly scheduled meetings be held the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Massac County High School. It also approved the existing board policies, which can be found at sites.google.com/massac.org/prm.
•••
In other business, the board:
• Approved renewing the two-year cooperative agreement with Joppa High School for football.
• Approved the resignations of Carolyn Owens as MCHS assistant cheer coach; and of Isaiah Hart as MCHS assistant football coach and as MCHS boys head track coach, effective at the end of the season.
• Acknowledged the transfer of Kandace Foster to MCHS.
• Following a student expulsion hearing in closed session, approved the expulsion of Student E for the 2023-24 school year.
• And, approved the final readings of 10 policy updates, which have been posted online at the district’s website, unit1.massac.org.
•••
During his superintendent’s report, Hayes also reported:
• Dirt work on the new Unit 1 office site has begun. Rain and storms have put the work slightly behind schedule.
• Floorsite, Inc., replaced carpet in eight MCHS classrooms over spring break. The replacement of the school’s classroom carpeting with 2-foot carpet squares is scheduled to take place in June.
• And upcoming dates for the remainder of the school year, which include: the Academic Awards Ceremony is tonight, Thursday, April 27; MCHS College Signing Day is Friday, April 28; Massac Junior High School graduation is Thursday, May 11; MCHS graduation is Friday, May 12; and kindergarten graduation is Friday, May 26.
The last student day of the 2022-23 school year will be Tuesday, May 31. Staff’s last day will be Thursday, June 1. There will be no school on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.
The board’s next regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, in the MCHS library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.