METNWS-04-27-23 UNIT 1 MEETING_PHOTO

Massac Unit 1 Board of Education welcomed its newly elected members during its meeting Monday, April 24. Elected during the April 4 Consolidated Election were Kelly Jennings, John Willis and incumbent Mark Souders. Pictured are (from left) Bill Holt, Don Koch, Jennifer Larrison, Souders, Jennings, Jeff Brugger and Willis.

 Contributed photo

METROPOLIS, Ill. — With Metropolis Elementary School showing the district’s highest chronic absenteeism percentage for the current school year, Massac Unit 1 is working with Robinson Transportation on what superintendent Jason Hayes hopes will be a solution.

Hayes informed the newly seated Unit 1 school board about the plan during its meeting Monday, April 24.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In