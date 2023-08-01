Bus driver shortages are a concern for many school districts across the United States, including Paducah Public Schools. Currently, 11 driver positions are available in Paducah and McCracken County, and there’s approximately 17 open bus driver positions in western Kentucky.
Paducah Public Schools will take an extra route this year to combat the shortages. Sherry Turner, a bus trainer for the school district, said they usually have two routes, resulting in a 20-hour work week. Now, with that extra route, she said drivers are currently working 30 hours a week. Instead of her regular two routes, she now has three.
“Every driver will have a high school, a middle school route and two elementary schools or a head start route,” Turner said.
Several factors have contributed to the need for more school bus drivers in Paducah. One of the main reasons is fear. Interim Director of Transportation Cornell Shackelford said many potential drivers are hesitant to take on the responsibility of taking children to and from school due to safety concerns.
“People are afraid of the responsibility of having people’s children on the bus,” Shackelford said. “People are afraid of dealing with children; times have changed. It’s not like it used to be.”
Another contributing factor is that many current school bus drivers are retired people who no longer work full-time. This has left many school districts needing help finding enough drivers to meet their needs. Retired bus drivers often need help to commit to full-time work due to a variety of reasons.
“We have a lot of retired people that come to work here,” Shackelford said. “You know, they can only do so many years; they are not going to be able to drive eventually and are going to want to go ahead and go into full retirement.”
Finally, some applicants take advantage of the free CDL training offered by school districts, only to leave after obtaining their certification. This creates a revolving door for drivers, making it difficult for schools to maintain a consistent workforce.
“All the time and money we put into a person training them, you know, we don’t want them to come here and just say, ‘Hey, I’m going to go somewhere else and work because I got my CDL.’ We like to believe people come intending to work,” Shackelford said.
School officials are urging anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver to come forward and apply. They are also looking into ways to improve the benefits and working conditions for current drivers to retain their services.
