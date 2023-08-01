Buses

Several factors have contributed to the need for more school bus drivers in Paducah. Interim Director of Transportation Cornell Shackelford said many potential drivers are hesitant to take on the responsibility of taking children to and from school due to safety concerns.

 JEREMIAH HATCHER | The Sun

Bus driver shortages are a concern for many school districts across the United States, including Paducah Public Schools. Currently, 11 driver positions are available in Paducah and McCracken County, and there’s approximately 17 open bus driver positions in western Kentucky.

Paducah Public Schools will take an extra route this year to combat the shortages. Sherry Turner, a bus trainer for the school district, said they usually have two routes, resulting in a 20-hour work week. Now, with that extra route, she said drivers are currently working 30 hours a week. Instead of her regular two routes, she now has three.

