The Paducah Independent School District Board on Monday approved a pay increase for its bus drivers and made it retroactive to March 1, 2022.
Starting bus drivers’ pay per hour went from $14.97 to $15.75, while those with 10 years of experience went from $16.53 to $17.80 and those with 25 or more years’ experience went from $17.54 to $22.
The increase in pay came after bus drivers and Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively met on March 2 to discuss salary concerns.
That meeting came shortly after the McCracken County School District approved an increase in pay for its bus drivers that also went into effect on March 1.
At the meeting, Shively gave bus drivers a chart showing how their salaries had increased since he took office in July 2014. Starting bus drivers at that time made $11.95 an hour, according to the chart, while those with 10 years’ experience made $12.83 and those with 25 or more years of experience made $13.48.
“I met with (the bus drivers); it was a chance to listen and hear what they were feeling,” Shively said after the board meeting. “One thing we do know: In a pandemic, everybody had stress and some trauma, and it’s important right now to listen and make sure people feel heard and then use that information to try to think what it’s like to be in their shoes.”
Shively said the board is anticipating a budget from the state legislature next week.
“We’ve been led to believe there will be more state funding for transportation,” he said. “We are currently at 56 or 57% (funded); we think we will be at least 70. This was an opportunity to take some of those dollars and put them into our people. I want to invest in them.
“It’s a challenging job every day. It’s a classroom on wheels with a mirror looking at everybody. At the same time, there is significant training that you have to do. There is state drug testing and additional things that are part of that certification that are required on the (commercial driver’s license) side.”
At each level of experience, the bus driver hourly salaries for Paducah schools are equal to or more than the hourly salaries for McCracken County bus drivers.
“It’s important to try to be as competitive as we can be,” Shively said. “There is a shortage (of drivers) out there, too.
“I hope that some of our other employees will take advantages of opportunities and get certified to drive a bus. We can work around some times for them to (substitute) going forward. We have some teachers driving routes for us and who are subbing for us. The more people we can get trained, we will train them through our transportation department, and we will try to get everybody trained we can this summer that has interest in it.”
• The newly formed Student Equity Advisory Council (SEAC) presented itself to the school board. Council co-chair Taylor Sprouse told the board that the SEAC uses students as a guide to solve equity problems within Paducah schools.
“Nobody knows what it’s like to be a student at Paducah public schools better than these guys back here,” she said, indicating the SEAC members standing behind her. “We’re not giving them a voice; they have a voice. We’re just listening to it.”
Erin Morehead is the other co-chair of the SEAC.
The 17 inaugural members of the Paducah Tilghman High School SEAC are juniors Aneeza Ali, Alex Baeza, Kate Bidwell, Coy Booker, MaHali Brown, Jackson Butts, Justice Campbell, Chandler Christ, LaNaysha Hunt Hall, Nadia Mayes and Kayleigh Powell; sophomores Liam Black, Fiona Caywood, Jane Taylor and Jackson Williams; and freshmen Terrance Robinson and Peyton Toon.
• Two bids for the Paducah Head Start building construction project were rejected by the board and sent back for rebid. The bids in question dealt with general trades and steel construction.
Matt Gumm, the executive vice president from construction management company Alliance Corporation, explained to the board that construction costs have gone up, and rebidding these packages would help keep construction costs down.
