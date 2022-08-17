The Paducah Area Transit System is hiring 15 drivers. While it face unique conditions, a driver shortage isn’t currently uncommon in the industry.
“With buses, there’s not an issue. The complaint comes from demand-and-response citizens who are accustomed to calling, saying, ‘I need a ride on Thursday.’ We sometimes can’t provide,” said PATS Executive Director Arthur Boykin.
Boykin said new hires start at $13 hourly and increase to $14 after a 90-day trial. Applicants can visit the authority at 850 Harrison St., call 270-444-8700 or visit PaducahTransit.com/jobs.
Currently, 13 demand-and-response drivers average over 200 rides daily in McCracken, Ballard, Marshall and northern Graves Counties — sometimes driving as far as Aurora. “We can drive an hour easily and still not pick up a client,” Boykin said of cancellations.
The clients fall into a hierarchy of life-sustaining-treatment patients, then those under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We have standing orders to prioritize (for example) dialysis and cancer patients; those are in the system, and they’re recurring,” he said. “Unless one of those clients goes to their heavenly home, they’re in the system forever.
“Once we take care of (them), we try to accommodate John Doe who needs to go to the pharmacy or the grocery store. Then we look at the citizens who just say, ‘Hey, I need a ride.’ Some are just trying to get to work and are in the system. We try to accommodate them.”
PATS hiring requirements are stringent, Boykin said, due to medical-patient clients.
Beyond a drug screen and background check, hires can’t have felonies less than five years ago. “And any abuse — not employable by us,” Boykin said. “Spousal abuse. Child abuse.”
If an applicant has had more than two moving traffic violations, “it’s gonna be pretty difficult, because what we do — I’m saying — we drive. It’s not necessarily a kiss of death, but it’s very impactful.”
In June, Boykin told The Sun how PATS’ monthly fuel expenses currently exceeded $50,000, compared to a prior $24,000 average. They operate 61 vehicles, five of them diesel-fuel.
At an Aug. 9 city meeting where commissioners approved a $215,000 service contract this fiscal year, Boykin outlined the thorns of raising fares: after a public meeting, the Kentucky Office of Transportation Delivery must confirm changes.
“It’s not, ‘Hey, we’re raising the milk price by 25 cents a gallon,’ ” he told The Sun.
PATS is compensated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through the Green River Intra-county Transit System, an Owensboro-based broker under Audubon Area Community Services.
School districts also face driver shortages.
Paducah Public Schools have 21 full-time drivers. They’re still six down.
Transportation Director Steve Spraggs likened retention woes to nationwide reports since the pandemic.
“I guess we’re having the same difficulty as the rest of the economy: finding people that want to come to work,” Spraggs said.
Pay rose to $15.75 hourly last March.
“I don’t think pay is a deterrent, so much,” Spraggs said. “Our wages … well, they’re never going to be where they need to be, but they’re in line and not larger than anyone around us. We’re all struggling, but fortunately for us, we’re a small school district that’s making it. We’ve got all routes covered, but it’s very thin.”
Paducah Schools offers free commercial driver’s license training for new class D-license employees who pass background checks and drug screens.
A transportation representative for McCracken County Schools didn’t respond to an interview request.
Chiz Cabz, an area private service, reports no shortages.
“Our people get paid a little more than most,” Owner Nicole Doran said, listing a weekly average of $700-800 in take-home pay.
“With (other places), people are making $16 an hour. You can go to McDonald’s (in some areas) and make $15.25,” she said. “Drivers have to follow all these rules, take these tests and know more than the average driver. They don’t get paid enough.”
The company currently staffs 14 drivers, not including Doran, who receive 40% of total rates pegged to local gas prices.
“(Recently), it dropped down to $8. We were at $9 minimum,” Doran told The Sun. “Why would I charge more? It doesn’t make sense; people don’t like riding in taxis.”
Lyft and Uber also operate locally. Doran compared a rate from Barkley Regional Airport to hotels near Kentucky Oaks Mall.
“We’re $14 for that rate. Theirs is $30,” Doran said. “These people can’t afford cars. They have to call a cab everyday, and they don’t do it because (cab drivers) are happy and smiley. So if gas prices go down, I drop my rates because that’s only fair.”
In an email to The Sun, Lyft did not specify how many local drivers they employ, but indicated room for more.
A Uber representative did not respond to an interview request.
