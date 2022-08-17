PADNWS-08-17-22 DRIVER SHORTAGE - PHOTO

Paducah Area Transit Service (PATS) Operations Manager and driver David Emerson boards a bus Tuesday morning. PATS is hiring 15 drivers to fill a shortage.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

The Paducah Area Transit System is hiring 15 drivers. While it face unique conditions, a driver shortage isn’t currently uncommon in the industry.

“With buses, there’s not an issue. The complaint comes from demand-and-response citizens who are accustomed to calling, saying, ‘I need a ride on Thursday.’ We sometimes can’t provide,” said PATS Executive Director Arthur Boykin.

