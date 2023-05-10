Burrito After Dark is bringing more cuisine variety to downtown Paducah next month.
The new restaurant at 902 Broadway opens mid-June. Co-owner Nicole Kirkham said — for her and co-owner Keith Williams — it was a chance to do something that had been building in them.
“Keith has been involved in the restaurant-and-bar industry nearly his entire adult life, always leading a team. It’s been his passion,” Kirkham said. “After taking a break for a few years, but always keeping it in the back of his mind, we decided as a team it was time to make a move and pursue our dream.”
“We’ve said over the last few years that the right place for our concept would come available when the time was right,” she said. “The old Fat Moe’s building was that place, and we’re excited.”
Kirkham said, for the future, “We would love to offer a rentable venue for events on our property. We will continue to grow and evolve as time and funds allow.”
The restaurant’s name is self-explanatory, but she said the menu will expand.
“We will be serving Mexican-style food, but it cannot be categorized as full Mexican cuisine,” she said. “Our concept is very simple. The menu will consist of ‘Your Style’ tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas and taco salads. ‘Your Style’ is based on a predetermined flavor profile like southwest, barbecue, baja and chipotle.”
“We will have a signature BAD — an acronym for Burrito After Dark — style as well. Dishes come with a side of chips and salsa. There will be appetizers or bar bites for those not wanting a meal. We will serve rotating signature items. One staple will be our $100 nacho platter. Crazy, right? The value is in the sizes, options and the adult beverage choices that come with it.”
She told The Sun the building, constructed in the late 1800s, presented some challenges.
“Used for various things, the renovations and past trauma have been revealed as we have worked on deconstructing and reconstructing to fit our concept,” she said. “We discovered a past fire that was covered up with new materials. We’ve worked to repair water damage, clean and update the interior.”
Kirkham said the two are working with the city of Paducah to “update to required standards after the building recently sat vacant for two years. It’s been a labor of love to restore the integrity of the old building but still bring it up-to-date with current standards.”
“One of our biggest upsets is that the wind damaged a beautiful huge Bradford pear (tree) in the courtyard. After thorough inspection, it was sadly determined the tree had to come down,” she said. “Our plans now include renovation to the patio with the added space provided from that tree.”
Burrito After Dark is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday to Saturday.
