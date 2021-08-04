Former colleagues and friends are remembering the life of longtime WPSD Local 6 reporter and anchor Sam Burrage, who died Monday at the age of 75.
Burrage was in broadcasting for 35 years, and was a trailblazer in the television news industry when he first entered the scene.
“Sam was the first Black American that was ever in the market as far as a reporter or anchor. Sam prided himself very much in that fact, and that continued to show his pride in what he did for the remainder of his career,” former WPSD-TV General Manager John Williams said.
In the 1960s, Burrage began working at WPSD-TV in the film room. He began his on-camera career for the station in 1971 after he finished a journalism training program at Columbia University.
“We felt it was time for the Black community to have a voice at the station, and the other stations had not chosen to do that yet so we wanted to be first if we could,” Williams said.
“And I think Sam Livingston and Fred Paxton recognized his possibilities and Sam jumped at the opportunity and worked extremely hard to get to be a good reporter, and then finally an anchor.”
Burrage will be remembered in the area for his segments “People Beat” and “Burrage’s Bag,” which displayed his charming personality and unique storytelling techniques.
“In my opinion, Burrage’s Bag was probably the most popular television segment in the history of Channel 6,” Williams added.
Whether the story featured a young teen with a massive knife collection, a retiree who whittled wood into animal sculptures, or a fiddler who entertained patrons at a country grocery story, Burrage had the ability to showcase both talent and personality.
Former WPSD reporter and anchor Amy Watson said her heart is with Burrage’s family during this difficult time, and that he was just as genuine in person as he was on television.
“Every time I went out on a story, the one person people asked me about was Sam. They wanted to know if he was as nice and as fun as he seemed on TV, and I can tell you absolutely yes,” Watson said.
Williams agreed.
“Sam was just genuine, and Sam was Sam. And that’s kind of unusual in today’s world. Sam was the same person off camera as he was on camera. He was caring about you and caring about his family. He was just a darn genuine person,” Williams said.
Visitation and funeral details were being finalized Tuesday.
