METROPOLIS, Ill. — With an almost 50% turnout, Massac Countians made a few changes when they went to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
After 24 years of serving as Massac County Commissioner, Jerel Childers has lost his seat.
Jimmy Burnham (Republican) received 3,139 votes to 1,711 for Childers (Democratic).
For the county’s referendum question, 4,051 voters said “yes” to the proposal asking if the office of Massac County Supervisor of Assessments be elected rather than appointed. There were 565 “no” votes.
Tuesday’s results are unofficial at this time. County Clerk Hailey Miles noted there are 60 vote-by-mail ballots outstanding. They have two weeks to arrive at her office with a postmark of or prior to Nov. 8. Official results will be released following the counting of those remaining ballots.
Of Massac County’s 10,454 registered voters, 4,925 of them, or 47.11%, voted in the General Election. Miles said it was close to the turnout of the 2020 election.
“We didn’t have as many early, grace, vote-by-mail ballots as we did in 2020, which means more showed up at the polls, which is good,” she said.
Just a few months prior, 2,334 of the county’s 10,313 registered voters, or 22.63%, voted in the June 28 Primary Election, which set the stage for the General Election.
Local results of Tuesday’s General Election are:
• County Clerk — Incumbent Hailey Miles (Republican) received 3,948 votes to 653 for Tim S. Pearcy (Constitution).
• County Treasurer — Sarah Bremer (Republican) received 1,020 votes in an uncontested race.
• County Sheriff — Incumbent Chad Kaylor (Republican) received 4,276 votes in an uncontested race.
• County Commissioner — Jimmy Burnham (Republican) received 3,139 votes to incumbent Jerel Childers’ (Democratic) 1,711.
These newly-elected officeholders will be sworn in Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Massac County Courthouse.
In the constitutional amendment proposal, Massac Countians split their vote.
The proposal asked if the Illinois Constitution should be amended to add a new section to its Bill of Rights Article guaranteeing workers the right to form unions or engage in collective bargaining.
Massac Countians voted “yes” with 2,368 votes to 2,273 “no” votes.
Other candidates winning Massac Countians’ votes on Tuesday were:
• United States Senator — Kathy Salvi (Republican) won the county with 3,473 votes. Tammy Duckworth (Democratic) received 1,311 votes and Bill Redpath (Libertarian) received 71.
• Governor/Lieutenant Governor — Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell (Republican) won the county with 3,732 votes. JB Pritzker/Juliana Stratton (Democratic) received 1,043 votes and Scott Schluter/John Phillips (Libertarian) had 102.
• Attorney General — Thomas G. DeVore (Republican) won the county with 3,658 votes. Kwame Raoul (Democratic) received 1,076 votes and 96 for Daniel K. Robin (Libertarian).
• Secretary of State — Dan Brady (Republican) won the county with 3,635 votes. Alexi Giannoulias (Democratic) received 1,094 votes and Jon Stewart (Libertarian) had 101.
• Comptroller — Shannon L. Teresi (Republican) won the county with 3,468 votes. Susana A. Mendoza (Democratic) received 1,309 votes and Deirdre McCloskey (Libertarian) had 58.
• Treasurer — Tom Demmer (Republican) won the county with 3,596 votes. Michael W. Frerichs (Democratic) received 1,124 votes and Preston Nelson (Libertarian) had 94.
• 12th Congressional District Representative — Mike Bost (Republican) won the county with 3,731 votes, while Homer “Chip” Markel (Democratic) received 1,101.
• State Senator (59th Legislative District) — Dale Fowler (Republican) received 4,290 votes in his uncontested race.
• State Representative (117th Representative District) — Patrick Windhorst (Republican) received 4,397 votes in his uncontested race.
• Educational Service Region (Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union counties) Regional Superintendent of Schools (a portion of the Logan 12 precinct) — Matthew Hickam (Republican) won the county with 14 votes. Annette Jaynes (Democratic) received three votes.
• Educational Service Region (Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties) Regional Superintendent of Schools — Lorie LeQuatte (Republican) received 4,079 votes in her uncontested race.
• Judge of the Appellate Court (5th District, to fill the vacancy of the Honorable David K. Overstreet) — Mike McHaney (Republican) won the county with 3,596 votes. Brian Roberts (Democratic) received 1,114 votes.
• Judge of the Circuit Court (1st Circuit, to fill the vacancy of the Honorable Brad K. Bleyer) — Steven M.J. Bost (Republican) received 4,137 votes in his uncontested race.
For the judicial retention questions: 1) Judy Cates received 2,994 Massac County votes to be retained as judge for the Appellate Court Fifth Judicial District, with 1,097 voting “no”; and 2) Jeffery B. Farris received 3,035 Massac County votes to be retained as judge for the Circuit Court First Judicial District, with 1,038 voting “no.”
