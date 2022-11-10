PADNWS-11-10-22 MASSAC ELECTION - PHOTO

Election processing team members Stelza Bowman (left) and Tina Abney double check the information brought in for the Lincoln 5 precinct during Tuesday’s General Election activities at the Massac County Courthouse.

 TERRA TEMPLE | The Metropolis Planet

METROPOLIS, Ill. — With an almost 50% turnout, Massac Countians made a few changes when they went to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

After 24 years of serving as Massac County Commissioner, Jerel Childers has lost his seat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In