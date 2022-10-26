After receiving over one inch of rain in McCracken County, Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued an executive order Tuesday lifting the “burn ban” which had been in effect for McCracken County since Sept. 27, according to a press release from the office of emergency management.
The ban was put in place after the National Weather Service determined the county to be under moderate drought conditions, coupled with low humidity and high winds, in order to “protect the lives and properties of the citizens of McCracken County.”
