Burkeen resigns from MCSD Board, opens 'new season'

The McCracken County school board elects its chair and vice chair at each January meeting. Steve Shelby was elected unanimously Thursday as board chairman to succeed Melanie Burkeen, who served in that capacity for the 2021 calendar year.
Burkeen had tendered her resignation to the district office in mid-December, and the board approved her resignation as the last action of its meeting on Thursday.
Burkeen has served the school district in many capacities over the last 13 years: on school Site-Based Decision-Making Councils and being elected to the school board in 2016 and serving for five years.
“I’ve been active in the school for a long time, and it makes me sad because I love it,” she said. “I’m also ready for a new season in life.
“I went to a Pritchard Committee (for Academic Excellence) meeting when my kids were in second grade (they are college juniors now), and they invited me to Parent Leadership. They said if you get involved, your kids will be successful, so I wanted to do that. I did Site-Based at the elementary school, then I did it at the middle school, then I did it at the high school, and then, I decided to do this.”
Burkeen said she has enjoyed her service, but it has been hard over the last two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and opponents of how the board was handling the pandemic.
“My kids aren’t in the system,” she said. “I still care just as much, but — I’m not saying my heart’s not in it as much, but you get defeated sometimes with all of the differences of opinion and you can’t make everybody happy.
“It came to the point in time where I’m ready to make a change. It’s not that I’m mad and I’m leaving; I’m just starting a new season in my life.”
Burkeen got engaged recently, which also contributed to her decision, but was not her only consideration.
“There are a lot of different moving parts, and I was also ready,” she said. “I love it. I know it’s a hard time, but I’m leaving (the board) on a high note. They’re in good hands. It’s good.”
Burkeen cited hiring Superintendent Steve Carter as one of the high points of her tenure on the board.
“The new Lone Oak Middle School was a fabulous thing,” she said. “Back before I was even on the school board, I helped pick out the colors and the mascot for McCracken County High School.”
Burkeen said there were several lesser parts of school life that she has been a part of and equally proud of.
“There’s lots of little things I always think about and think, ‘I was a part of something really small,’ but I’ve been a part of some of the big things,” she said. “I’ve loved being at the graduations.
“Every graduation I’ve been to, I just tear up with pride and joy to see that these kids, they started with my kids. I watched them grow through. It’s just very cool to see some of them succeed and get opportunities, and you’ve had a little bitty part of that.”
Carter praised Burkeen for her work on the school board.
“It’s been a pleasure for the three years that I’ve been here working with her,” he said. “She really cares about the community that she represents and has always stood up for advancing career and technical education.
“She has been an invaluable asset to me professionally and to the community as a whole.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.