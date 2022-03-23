The interment date for Hal J. Allison, a Navy sailor from Paducah who died at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, has been set, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and Allison’s family.
Allison, who was 21 at the time of his death, will be buried at Maplelawn Park Cemetery & Mausoleum in Paducah in his family plot by his parents on April 8, his niece Brenda Lowe told The Sun on Tuesday.
“Just to know this is happening has been such a thrill,” Lowe said.
Lowe, who now lives in Richmond, said her family, including many of her grandchildren, would be attending the interment.
According to the DPAA, Allison was serving on the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Japanese aircraft attacked the ship, and the USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, causing it to capsize.
DPAA said 429 crewmen, including Allison, died from the attack on the USS Oklahoma.
Allison’s remains remained unidentified for over seven decades before being accounted for on Oct. 14, 2021, shortly before the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
His remains were buried along with other unknown remains at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the “Punchbowl,” but will now be interred in Paducah with the remains of Allison’s parents.
Allison’s remains were identified as part of a DPAA project that began in 2015 to identify the remains of the USS Oklahoma Unknowns. DPAA scientists used DNA from family members to identify the remains of some the sailors who died on the USS Oklahoma.
A rosette will be placed next to Allison’s name on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl to indicate that he has been accounted for.
When it was announced in October that Allison’s remains were accounted for, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said he would order flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff on the day of Allison’s interment.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.