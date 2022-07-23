The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested five McCracken County residents this week in relation to investigations of a string of firearm and jewelry burglaries in the Farley area of McCracken County over the last few weeks.

According to a Friday news release, deputies arrested James R. Mallas, 41, on multiple burglary charges, among other charges, on Wednesday after a traffic stop where deputies allegedly found Mallas in possession of stolen jewelry.

