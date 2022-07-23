The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested five McCracken County residents this week in relation to investigations of a string of firearm and jewelry burglaries in the Farley area of McCracken County over the last few weeks.
According to a Friday news release, deputies arrested James R. Mallas, 41, on multiple burglary charges, among other charges, on Wednesday after a traffic stop where deputies allegedly found Mallas in possession of stolen jewelry.
Deputies also arrested Carol A. Darnell, 47, and Austin K. Wallace, 18, who were at Mallas’ home on Oaks Road Wednesday when a search warrant was served, on drug possession charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said that, on Thursday, deputies arrested Marshall Crabtree, 58, and Paul Browning, 65, on multiple charges.
The investigations began on June 27 when deputies responded to a burglary complaint at a home on Milliken Road where a homeowner reported seeing a man in their home, according to the sheriff’s office. A check of the home found that a handgun had been stolen, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies responded to a second burglary on Milliken Road two days later where the second homeowner also reported that a handgun was stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Monday, deputies responded to a burglary incident on Oaks Road where a homeowner reported someone had entered their home through a window and stole jewelry and firearms, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies did a traffic stop Wednesday on Irvin Cobb Drive and identified Mallas as a passenger in the vehicle, where deputies allegedly found Mallas in possession of stolen jewelry. The sheriff’s office said that, after obtaining a warrant to search Mallas’ home, deputies found more stolen jewelry, small amounts of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office news release added that deputies found out Mallas was trading and selling the stolen items to Crabtree and Browning. Detectives obtained two search warrants for the two men’s homes both located on Milliken Road, according to the news release. The sheriff’s office said detectives located more stolen property, including a 9mm handgun, methamphetamine and marijuana.
The sheriff’s office noted that Browning, a convicted felon, is unable to lawfully possess firearms.
All five suspects were lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.