Authorities said a Water Valley man armed with a baseball bat was arrested after crawling through a homeowner’s window Monday morning.
At approximately 5:35 a.m., a homeowner in the Pilot Oak community in Graves County called 911 about a man crawling through a window and into their home, and that he was armed with a bat. The homeowner confronted the suspect who had jumped onto a bed in a bedroom of the home. The homeowner then chased him out of the residence, authorities said.
After Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrived, the suspect could be heard screaming in a wooded area. Upon his arrest, deputies determined he was "manifestly" under the influence of some type of illegal drug, authorities said.
Authorities identified the suspect as Andrew Bruner, 38.
Bruner was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, menacing, and public intoxication. He was also found to be on federal probation for drug charges out of the United States Probation Office in Paducah, authorities said.
He was taken to the Graves County Jail.
