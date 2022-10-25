Through it all, Carlisle County High School senior Victoria Burgess has let nothing slow her down from reaching her dreams.
The 17-year-old student has many talents, playing varsity softball and holding two separate board positions, as secretary of the Future Business Leaders of America for her school and as Beta Club treasurer.
“For the past two years, I have served as an officer for the FBLA team and this year, I’m an officer for Beta as well,” she said.
“I think that being in all these clubs, and being an officer has really opened up new opportunities for me. It’s taught me a lot about opening up to people and meeting new people and about business, what I want to do in the future and it brought qualities that will benefit me in the future in so many ways.”
After high school, Burgess plans to attend college for a master's degree in business, but hasn’t quite decided where to go from there.
“I have been taking business classes over the past four years in high school and it's just really something that I feel like I need to do and that I really excel in,” Burgess said.
“It's something that I've always found fun. Just coming up with new ideas in the business area and everything that comes with it is just addicting to me.”
Burgess' FBLA team is rather successful in its own right, having won second place last year at regionals and first place at state.
“Last year was actually my first time going to regionals and, unfortunately, I did not get to go to state because of softball, but going to regionals and competing really brought a whole different experience for me, and opened me up to so many things that I've never really known that I wanted to do,” she said.
“Just placing and participating in regionals and state as I could, it really drives me to pick the business pathway. It made that decision for me, that that's something that I want to do.”
Burgess is also a major player on the Carlisle County softball team, with many of their goals being met in the last year, including making it to the first district championship and having the largest team in school history.
“Last year really just made me excited for the upcoming year and it's just something that I really look forward to in the school season,” she said. “I just love it. I love playing with my friends and the people around me and it's just something that has really affected me in a good way.”
Burgess, daughter of Joey and Crystal Burgess of Arlington, is this week’s Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Despite her numerous extracurricular and professions, Burgess maintains stellar academic performance.
“School is always my first priority,” she said. “I put it before anything else and I know that if I want to excel in college and in the future, that needs to come first. Just knowing what I want to do really just encourages me to do well in school and keep my grades straight because I know that that will benefit me in future jobs and future colleges.”
