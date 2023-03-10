Xavier Bumphus is in his third year of study in the plumbing program at the Caldwell Regional Career Center, which will give him an advantage in finding a job in that field after graduation.
The Caldwell County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
The Caldwell Regional Career Center is the only technical center in western Kentucky to offer a plumbing program, so students taking courses in that program will have a distinct advantage over other students in western Kentucky on entering that field.
There are seven technical centers in western Kentucky that that are covered in the Technical Center Student of the Week articles. Each offers a variety of programs for students to take part in to gain skills for everyday life or to pursue a career in the workforce fields.
Bumphus — who goes by Zavy — said he got into plumbing because of the lack of plumbing companies in the area.
“It seems like a pretty good business to start off in,” he said. “I feel like I know what I’m doing (in classes), and it’s pretty easy to fix things in the home like the sink, tub, toilet — I feel like that’s a plus as well.”
Bumphus has earned his Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour certification in job safety.
Bumphus played football for the Tigers in his junior and senior years and basketball throughout high school.
“Every other Sunday, I go to a Community Disciples Youth group with Ms. Paulette Gray and Mr. Victor Gray, and we just help people throughout the community,” he said. “Sometimes, we go around the community and pick up trash, we take trips and sometimes they take us on college trips.”
After graduation, Bumphus said he wants to find a job this summer and is considering going to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to gain an apprenticeship in plumbing.
In his spare time, Bumphus enjoys being outside, playing football or basketball with friends and fishing.
William Eldridge is Bumphus’ instructor in plumbing at the Caldwell Regional Career Center.
“He’s a super kid,” he said. “I think he could do anything he wants to do if he sets his mind to it.
“(The class) built something like a tiny house in the shop. The guys are plumbing the tiny house, which has a bathroom, kitchen and utility room. It’s not a real house — it looks like one — it’s got different stations.”
Eldridge said there are two other technical centers in the state that offer plumbing, and they are in the Louisville area.
“I just heard the representative from the (Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 184) union talking with the class, and he said journeyman plumbers are making $40 and hour, and that’s four years out of high school,” he said.
Bumphus is the son of Leslie Larue and Patrick Murphy of Princeton.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Caldwell Regional Career Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Caldwell Regional Career Center serves students from Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Dawson Springs, Lyon County and Trigg County high schools.
Along with plumbing, the area technology center offers courses in automotive technology, carpentry, electricity, health science, information technology and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet April 27 at Marshall County High School for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
