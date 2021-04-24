METROPOLIS, Ill. — Her official title is executive secretary to the mayor of the city of Metropolis.
But her job is much more than that.
On any given day, Deneal Bullock will file letters, type up agendas, help people looking for building permits, keep in touch with city departments, deal with animal control and speeding tickets and reply to emails. Since COVID-19, she and the mayor switch duties at 3:30 to become janitors — he mops, she vacuums and cleans windows. And all day long, she takes calls — lots of calls.
“They’ll call here for funeral homes, the chamber, Superman, the museum, the insurance companies, the cemetery, court cases, divorce cases — I’m directory assistance,” she said. “When I first started, Beth (Clanahan) had a Rolodex and said I’d be using it half the time; I’ve got almost all of them memorized now.”
But for hometown girl Bullock, one of the most rewarding points is when “visitors come in and talk about what a nice town we live in. Very rewarding when they say that. They brag on Metropolis.”
Bullock has worked for the city for over 20 years. She began when Clanahan was elected mayor in 1997.
“The night after Beth won, she called and asked if I wanted a job,” Bullock recalled. “I actually thought I was going to do parks and rec. I said, ‘Yeah. Doing what?’ ‘My job.’ ‘OK, well, I guess.’ ”
Clanahan had been the executive secretary to Mayor Bill Kommer prior to her own election. “She really found it hard to let loose of what she’d done for years to go to the next office up,” Bullock said. “Her advice to me was, ‘You type, file and smile.’ I don’t like to file, still don’t. But she was typing letters, and I finally told her, ‘You need to do your job and let me do mine.’ ”
Bullock worked with Clanahan for almost six years. “They were good times. Then I quit.”
Around three years later, Billy McDaniel gave her a call.
McDaniel had served as an alderman from 2001-05 while Bullock was secretary. When he won his first Metropolis mayoral election in 2005, “he called me the next morning and asked if I’d like my job back. I said I would love it,” Bullock said. “I came back here, and it’s where I was meant to be. I do love it here. I love my job. I always have loved my job. I had to call (mayor-elect Don) Canada (last) Friday and asked if it was going to be me or whoever and he said, ‘Well, you’ve still got your job.’ So, three mayors later, I’m still here.”
McDaniel said he hadn’t talked or hired Bullock prior to his election, but he “had an idea” of who he wanted as his secretary.
“I knew her through the office, but not well. She was the first person I thought of who could hit the ground running and knew the people and knew the process, and extended the invitation of employment to her, and she accepted. I’m glad she did. It’s made my job a lot easier,” McDaniel said.
Now, after 16 years of working together, McDaniel “can’t say enough good about Deneal. Deneal has been my right hand. She’s always done as I ask. We’ve always had a little joke: Your job is to greet them in the front and not make them mad before they get to me,” he said. “She is a tremendous person. She is loyal. Deneal would be an asset to any public official — she knows the people: she knows their like and their dislikes.”
And those likes, Bullock said, are pretty simple to keep citizens satisfied: “As long as you can keep people’s brush picked up, their trash picked up and their streets clean, people are happy.”
Working in city hall has given Bullock a different perspective of her hometown.
“I have worked with some of the finest people. For 20 years, I can honestly say that sitting around this (city council) table have been the finest people I’ve ever worked with — Charles Barfield, Dude Little, Bill Carrell, JD Holley,” she said. “But, ever more so, the guys on the street — the street and water departments, the police, the firefighters — there’s nothing they won’t do for anybody; you can’t beat those guys.
“Here lately, people have been calling to say thank you. So I always try to get on the radio and tell the (department) guys, ‘So-and-so called thanking you for picking up the brush or working on the street light,’ ” she continued. “It’s nice to know you’re appreciated. I think we all forget to say that sometimes.”
Bullock has also seen her town pull through some difficult times — the 2009 ice storm, the 2011 flood, tornadoes and COVID-19.
“The ice storm was terrible. It was a trying time. We had one (phone) line coming in (to city hall). People were mad, understandably. The magic question was ‘How long is it going to be (for electricity to be restored)?’ (The answer was) They had to find the lines. All the departments here worked and worked and worked. Other departments came in, and we got to be friends with them,” Bullock recalled.
“But the flood was probably the worse feeling because you couldn’t stop it. You couldn’t stop the river from coming, no matter how much you sandbagged. I was never so proud of the people — neighbors helping neighbors, helping whoever they could. That’s the town I know. The ice storm was the same, but not the feeling it was during the flood — it was just a good feeling. You help your community, that’s what you do.”
And to a volunteer like Bullock, that is the mark of a good day.
“As long as you can helped somebody, your day’s fine,” she said. “I can go home and rest easy.”
