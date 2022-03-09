The Paducah City Commission introduced an ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting to award a $2 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant contract to engineering and design firm HDR, Inc.
HDR, Inc. would be contracted to build a Riverboat Excursion Pier for riverboat cruise ships, excursion boats and other passenger ships to dock at when stopping in Paducah.
Shannon Provance, project manager with HDR, said from the design phase to completing construction of the pier, it would take about three years to complete the project. He projected construction to begin late summer 2023 and said construction could take around 18 months.
“We’re really at a milestone to transform the riverfront of Paducah,” Provance said.
Sandra Wilson, serving as mayor pro tem with Mayor George Bray’s absence from Tuesday’s meeting, said ships currently have to anchor at the foot of Broadway. Passengers on these ships then have to climb up the hill up Broadway into downtown.
Wilson said Paducah is a popular destination among riverboat cruise passengers and adding the pier will make it easier for passengers to unload from the boat.
“I hope it will bring more of those excursion boats to come make Paducah a stop,” Wilson told The Sun after Tuesday’s meeting. “I hear from them, you know, that we’re a favorite spot. I’ve heard what some of their favorite spots are downtown, so it’s a really exciting opportunity to bring more people to the downtown area, more visitors.”
The city of Paducah was awarded $10.4 million from the federal BUILD grant program in November of 2019 to make improvements to the riverfront area. According to City Engineer Rick Murphy, the city also invested $1.5 million into the program, which he said would go toward paying the engineering fees to HDR.
The city entered into an agreement with Bacon Farmer Workman (BFW) Engineering in April 2020 for the engineering firm to provide environmental assessment services, which was a required condition for receiving grant funds.
Some other planned improvements to the riverfront area include developing a multi-use path from Sixth Street along Park Avenue and Third Street into downtown and connecting sidewalks from the floodwall to the Greenway Trail, according to the city of Paducah’s website.
In other business:
• City commissioners heard the first reading of a proposed ordinance to annex property at 185 Lion’s Den Ln. Joshua Sommer, senior planner for the city, said fitness gym Tenacity Training is considering relocating to the building at this location.
• City employees and city commissioners are going through diversity, equity and inclusion training this week, and commissioner Carol Gault shared her experience from going through the training process.
• City Manager Daron Jordan said his office has been preparing a budget for fiscal year 2023, which he plans to present to the commission in May for approval.
The next City Commission meeting is on March 22.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
