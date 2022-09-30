Paducah has met its Sept. 30 obligation of funds deadline for a $10.4 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant — a big haul for the riverfront.
The federal funds would aid the city’s Riverfront Commons Project to improve passenger safety, attract transportation-based economic development and tourism, and generally level-up downtown multimodal movement.
Together, BUILD funding and a $1.1 million city match net $11.5 million in project cost.
“It beautifies our riverfront,” Sandra Wilson, city commissioner and president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, told The Sun. “This will be something open to the community.”
The plan includes a $7.2 million riverboat excursion pier and plaza, bike and pedestrian linkages from the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center to the riverfront and transient boat dock improvements.
According to the city website, work begins in late 2023 for an estimated 18 months and a three-month close-out period.
Wilson said the excursion dock would better serve the dozens of riverboats visiting Paducah annually. Mary Hammond, executive director of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, told The Sun that 2022 saw a record 63 riverboats.
Wilson said the city first applied for the grant in 2018 before being rejected and later accepted on the second attempt in 2019.
“We had a nontraditional request because it wasn’t a road or bridge (project),” she said. “We did a call with the Department of Transportation to find the weaknesses in our application. We met with staff to get information on how we could improve and really make a full case on the application for it.”
During an Aug. 23 city commission meeting, City Engineer Rick Murphy said a 30% design — an engineering phase to fine-tune a scope, schedule and budget — had begun. City Communications Manager Pam Spencer told The Sun that updated cost projections could lead to slight project modifications.
Since Nov. 2019, the city has grant-matched the $1.1 million, awarded a $2 million contract to engineering firm HDR, Inc and entered an agreement with Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering for environmental assessment services.
“We’ve basically been satisfying government requirements and all the prerequisites necessary,” Murphy said.
Commissioners also passed an agreement on Aug. 23, signed by the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD) on Sept. 21.
The city included the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority when it applied for the BUILD grant.
The funding stems from the 2019 Consolidated Appropriations Act and replaces the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant program. Rurally classified communities, like Paducah, receive 50% of the aid.
In other downtown news, the City Block project — a $24 million endeavor to redevelop a lot at Second and Broadway — is scheduled to break ground in January with construction on an 81-room boutique hotel slated for spring 2024.
The project includes a four-story mixed-use building and a three-story apartment complex with 70 market-rate units to drive 24/7 traffic downtown.
“We’re in a weird space with inflation and interest rates. Ideally, we could start it (all) at the same time, but it’s not working out that way,” said Mariah Gratz, CEO of Weyland Ventures, Paducah’s City Block project developer, at the Sept. 13 city commission.
“Our goal is to start toward the middle-to-end of next year, provided markets stabilize.”
City Block would reside in the Tax Infrastructure Finance (TIF) district, a government-aided designation that reallocates taxes to encourage private investment and foster local development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.