The Paducah City Commission adopted an ordinance Tuesday for a $2 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant contract to engineering firm HDR, Inc. for riverport projects that include an excursion landing plaza and dock.
Commissioners also approved a resolution pledging $50,000 in support over five years for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant application to widen Friendship Road.
Commissioner Sandra Wilson called the pledge “a small price to pay” for entirely funding the $35 million project rather than piecemealing it.
“Because of things going on with the economy, the infrastructure bill (at the federal level), there appears to be an opportunity to accelerate the project,” Mayor George Bray said.
Chris Kuntz, Kentucky Transportation District 1 project development engineer, said selection for the grant hinges on local financial support.
“We’ve tried to narrow down projects we think fit in each grant category, and based on criteria … we think Friendship Road would be a very good candidate for that pot of grant funds,” Kuntz said, adding construction would still begin this fall for the first phase.
The commission also addressed renovations for the Robert Cherry Civic Center, with two strategies budgeted at $1.5 million or $1.8 million, affecting seating capacity, among other variables.
Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson said he feared that being unable to accommodate large NAACP events could stymie growth.
The ensuing discussion addressed concerns of favoritism or accountability if the city undertook too much for one organization.
“I don’t want to disadvantage the NAACP or anybody, really, (but) I think it’s going to be an improved space people are going to enjoy,” Bray said. “I just struggle with spending the extra $300,000 to $350,000 for events (for larger seating), if there are opportunities for them to be comfortable or happy somewhere else (in the city).”
Commissioners discussed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding allocation. The city has $2.4 million unallocated of an original $6.4 million.
City Manager Daron Jordan suggested allocating $400,000 from ARPA — combined with $200,000 in the current fiscal year and $400,000 in miscellaneous windfall — to eventually set aside $1 million for a facility improvements fund.
Jordan said that there is currently $6-8 million in needed facility improvement needs from deferred maintenance over the years. The commission will discuss the matter further at a future meeting.
During the meeting, the commission also adopted priorities for 2022, including 911 radio tower upgrades and funding, city beautification and minority inclusion incentives.
Bray referenced a recent community meeting at House of Hope Ministries to list Paducah’s Northside neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places. Some attendees expressed discontent toward a $20,000-spending threshold to receive tax credits.
“Which I think makes it incumbent on the city to think about how we can incentivize people to fix up their homes at a level below that,” Bray said. “We have to look at that and invest in it.”
Another priority was protecting historical and cultural resources, with the Columbia Theatre renovation project cited as a significant cost.
“I believe there are some historical and cultural treasures in our community that we’re going to have to be intentional (about) preserving. There are some treasures we can’t let go by the wayside,” Wilson said. “Some have a lot of volunteers working on them … but I think they’re all reaching points (where) the city needs to offer assistance in some way.”
Other priorities included Southside enhancement projects, such as The Dunlap at the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School. Wilson expressed her desire for more concrete plans to aid developers.
In response to a priority involving the City Block development project, Bray cited downtown merchant health as a critical priority.
In other business:
• City commissioners approved a municipal order on a deed of conveyance for a Buckner Lane property to progress the Buckner Lane bridge replacement project.
• Commissioners adopted an ordinance for the consensual annexation of 185 Lion’s Den Lane, where fitness gym Tenacity Training is considering relocation.
• The meeting also included the first readings of zoning text amendments, including a streamlined submittal process to the Paducah Planning Commission for developers, a lower size requirement for planned units to improve housing density and lessened construction costs, and a proposal for allowing cryptocurrency mining in certain business zones for buildings less than 105,000 square feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.