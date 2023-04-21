Bullbats
Maybe you have heard the term, which sounds a little creepy. But these aren’t really bats. These are, in fact, birds. They’re not particularly creepy, either.
The proper identity of the creatures in question here is common nighthawks, birds that are in the nightjar family and cousins to the whippoorwills.
Neither are nighthawks closely related to hawks as we know them. They are carnivore hunters like our more familiar raptors and falcons, but nighthawks’ prey is insects. Lacking the grasping, killer talons and the strong, flesh-tearing hooked beaks of our familiar hawks, these birds more descriptively would be bughawks.
Regardless of whether you have heard of bullbats or nighthawks, you very likely have heard their calls. They are more routine around busy human activities in developed areas than you might imagine. And at the same time, many or most people have never seen a nighthawk. At least, they likely have not seen one well enough to know or recognize it.
The common nighthawk is a migratory bird of only about 9 inches long but with a substantial wingspan of some 21-22 inches. It’s bigger than, say, a robin but smaller than a crow.
It has long pointy wings and a profile with a little, short bill that makes its head look proportionately large. The bird is mottled brown and with bits of black over white that creates a great camouflage, especially on leafy ground.
Like a whippoorwill, the nighthawk has large dark eyes, shaped not perfectly round but a little more horizontally widened.
Less visible, the nighthawk has a small band of white under its throat, and in flight there is a patch of white that can be seen under each wing.
As insect feeders almost exclusively, nighthawks “bug” out of here in the autumn and return just about now in the spring. They wing down all the way to South American to dine on Latin insects during the cold months and return to the bulk of North America, their nesting territories, for the warm months when insects are again available here.
The nighthawk’s undersized beak is deceptive. It doesn’t need a large, formidable bill to kill and/or dismantle prey. The bird specializes in eating flying insects which it engulfs on the wing. For that, the nighthawk has a surprisingly large mouth, which opens tall and wide to snatch and swallow bugs out of the air.
While the bird is officially a nighthawk, its name is only partially accurate in describing its operative period. The nighthawk is more crepuscular than nocturnal, meaning that it is most active during hours of dawn and dusk.
Ornithological science tells us that nighthawks typically take wing to hunt shortly before daybreak and keep at it until just after sunrise. They roost most of the day, usually on a tree limb or a manmade structure similar to a branch. They are famous for perching lengthwise on limbs or supports instead of across in perpendicular fashion.
In late afternoon, usually nearing sundown, the roosting bullbats arise from their chosen roosts, flying up to gather bug meals until shortly after nightfall. In most instances, they clock out pretty soon after daylight fades. Apparently, they appreciate some light for zeroing in on their flying insect prey.
In natural environments, nighthawks feed over bug-rich wetlands, meadows and forest openings, often roosting in surrounding trees. Where man has taken over, however, our bullbats have adapted handily. They often feed over big parking lots, street and highway intersections, ballparks and other open areas that draw gobs of flying insects to artificial lighting.
When you go to a supermarket, big box store or mall toward dusk in the summer, chances are there is a scattered assembly of nighthawks overhead. You may see them in the fading light if you pay attention, but a more likely clue to their presence is a distinctive “peent” call that they make while circling around up there. You have heard it, although you didn’t pay much attention, much less recognize it for what it was.
Nighthawks spend most of their time flying or perched on an elevated roost. But they got where they are as a species by nesting on the ground. They were made for nesting on the forest floor, their camouflaged feathers giving them a measure of protection from nest-raiding predators.
The birds also find nesting spots in bare spots in grasslands, woods openings and on sand/gravel bars or dunes. The adaptation to flats of fine gravel gave them an odd opportunity with mankind in the cities and suburban business areas. Flat roofs finished with fine gravel coatings proved quite suitable for bullbat nesting. Therefore, these nighthawks often came into town not just to feed around security lights but to nest and raise their youngsters.
Nighthawks are in decline nowadays. Ornithologists say the population has gone down almost 50% over the past half century or so. Loss of woodland habitat in part is responsible. Oddly, the common change from tarred and graveled roof surfaces on urban buildings to more rubber roofs is blamed for some decline. Bullbats apparently can’t or won’t nest on rubber roofing.
While their numbers may be down, nighthawks hunting flying insects in our early morning and late evening skies is still a common warm season phenomenon. Listen for the bullbats’ ”peents” when you’re putting your shopping cart into the collector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.