Members of the Kentucky General Assembly wound up the first eight days of a 30-day session Wednesday, continuing to focus on passing priority bills and advancing the state budget process.
The state’s biennial budget is normally created in even-numbered years, but the outbreak of COVID-19 during last year’s session led lawmakers to approve a one-year budget since the impact of the pandemic on state’s economy was uncertain.
“Productive, is the way I would sum it up,” said District 2 State Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield. “We got a lot done in a shorter time. Towards the end of the eight days we took some action on the budget.
“We basically passed it as an extension of last year’s budget so we could get it down to the Senate.”
Versions of the next state budget were approved by the House and Senate, and a budget committee was formed to come up with a plan both chambers could agree on.
“The House and Senate bills that were passed in these first eight days had to do with reining in the governor’s executive order powers and getting Kentucky opened back up, getting the kids back in school, getting businesses opened up where they can operate,” Heath said.
District 3 State Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, a member of House appropriations and revenue committee, said Republicans plan to “stick to our conservative patterns. That’s why we’re not in as bad a shape as what was expected, but there are still some major concerns on what the future holds for us.”
The idea of what to do about a governor’s executive order power is controversial, Bridges said.
“About half the people think he’s (Gov. Andy Beshear) doing a great job and half of the people think he’s doing a lousy job.
“Everybody thinks the intent is to limit the governor’s powers and that is not true. The bills that we put forth are to clarify the powers that are being administered,” he said.
Bridges said the intent of the original law was to address short-term disasters like an earthquake at a time when travel would be limited and communication would have been more difficult than it is today with advances in technology.
“A lot of people think this is a referendum on this particular governor. No, but this particular governor has highlighted some of the weaknesses of that legislation and it’s our responsibility for oversight and correction ... and we’re going to do it.”
District 6 State Rep. Chris Freeland, R-Benton, said he and other legislators have received criticism from both sides.
“It seems like things are a little more divisive than in the past. Some people say ‘you need to do this’ or ‘you need to do that’ and maybe they’re right,” he said.
“But it’s hard to get 70 members in the House and 30 members in the Senate to agree on one thing, so you do the best you can.
“That’s just the nature or politics right now. What we tried to do was not be political or partisan in any way. We really tried to do what was best for the state and what was best for everybody. Not just one side.”
Freeland is hopeful the COVID-19 vaccine will help ease some of the tension.
“Hopefully the things that we’re fussing over right now won’t even be necessary by this summer. I hope we’re doing things that won’t be needed here in four or five months.”
The General Assembly returns to Frankfort Feb. 2 with the 2021 session scheduled to end March 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.