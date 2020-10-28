The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Paducah fire and police for the first-ever First Responders Education Day.
According to a news release, the Bryant Law Center is sponsoring the virtual event which will be held today. It coincides with National First Responders Day.
“The Bryant Law Center is proud to sponsor the inaugural First Responders Education Day,” Mark Bryant stated in the release.
“We’re grateful for the first responders in our community and the work they do each and every day. Our firm is excited to be a part of an event that is not only educational for the youth in our community but also showcases Paducah’s outstanding fire and police departments.”
The firm is donating $250 each to the Paducah Fire Department and the Paducah Police Department for the charities they support. The fire department supports the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the police department will use the donation to support Christmas Cops.
During the day, videos will be posted on the Facebook event page that showcase Paducah firefighters and police officers as they give virtual “Touch-A-Truck” style tours of their vehicles and the equipment they use on a daily basis. These videos are for all ages, but specifically for preschool and elementary children.
In 2017, Congress designated Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day to honor firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and others who are first on the scene in stressful or dangerous situations.
Questions can be directed to recreation specialist Zachary Boyarski at zboyarski@paducahky.gov. For more information about other Parks and Recreation activities, visit paducahky.gov or call 270-444-8508.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.