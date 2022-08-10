The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s McCracken County highway maintenance crew plans to move brush-cutting activities along Interstate 24 to the eastbound lanes near Exit 4 starting Thursday.
This eastbound work zone will initially run from the Exit 4 eastbound entry ramp at mile point 4.5 to just beyond the Buckner Lane Overpass at mile point 5.609.
The eastbound entry ramp may have to be initially shortened as the work ramps up to accommodate brush cutting near the Perkins Creek Bridge.
Depending on progress Thursday, this eastbound work zone may be active on Friday.
This work zone will be active from approximately 7 a.m., to about 2:30 p.m. on weekdays until the work is completed.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
