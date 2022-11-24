PRINCETON — At the Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting, Princeton Rotary Club President Al Brunelle received the 2022 AARP Kentucky Andrus Award for Community Service. The recognition came with a $2,000 prize, which Brunelle chose to donate to the Rotary Foundation.
According to a news release, AARP Kentucky selected Brunelle for his remarkable service, which has benefited his community, supported AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers.
Brunelle became an important part of the long-term recovery efforts following the deadly 2021 December tornadoes in western Kentucky. His work and hours volunteering were instrumental in starting the Rotary District 6710 grants process for local disaster victims. The grants were available in range of $10,000 each.
Brunelle spearheaded the applications for the local Rotary club to receive over $140,000 in funds to support families with furniture, appliances, a special needs bed and more. Not only did these grants support families, but also targeted youth to help them cope by providing books about disasters so they can learn and grow from their experiences.
Melissa Earnest, the club’s executive secretary, nominated Brunelle for the Andrus Award. According to Earnest, “He impresses upon everyone how important serving others is as it helps lift the community and makes it a better place to live and raise a family. I just don’t know how anyone can impact more residents with these ideas and gifts than Al. Of course, he would not take credit, but instead would point to the committee or the group or to his church members. He often works in the background.”
Nancy Stearman, District Governor for the Rotary Club, was in attendance at the meeting. Stearman shared that she and her husband had been shopping at Newsom’s Old Mill Store in Princeton earlier that day and had explained to owner Nancy Newsom that they were in town to honor Brunelle.
As soon as she heard that, Newsom began singing the praises of Brunelle and the entire Rotary Club, sharing with Stearman all the good they had done for the community.
“You’re doing God’s work right here in your community,” Stearman said.
One focus of the evening was the volunteer work the Rotary Club had done in response to the impact of the December 2021 tornadoes. Build a Bed and Feeding God’s Children projects helped meet physical needs in the community. Projects such as decorating the pavilion and sponsoring local baseball teams helped uplift spirits in the community.
“What you’re really giving the community is hope,” Stearman said.
“We’ve given a lot,” said Brunelle, “but we’re not just a check book club. We have a purpose.” He wanted to make sure that everyone understood that Rotary is about supporting the community in many ways, not just monetarily.
Charlotte Whittaker, AARP Kentucky volunteer State President, presented Brunelle with the award.
“This award acts as a symbol to the public that we can all work together for positive social change,” Whittaker said in a news release. “AARP has long valued the spirit of volunteerism and the important contributions volunteers make to their communities, neighbors and the programs they serve.”
“The Anders award is AARP’s most prestigious award for volunteer work across Kentucky,” Whittaker explained at the presentation. “It recognized Kentuckians 50-plus, who are making a powerful difference in their community in ways that are consistent to AARP’s purpose, vision and commitment to volunteer service and that inspires others to volunteer. And I think that’s certainly what you’re (Brunelle) doing.
“Al’s impact on others has been a positivity, that we can get it done no matter what,” she continued. “(He) impresses upon everyone how important serving others is because it helps lift the community to be a better place to live. He supports many causes, as you can see, and his passion for the projects is contagious.”
Brunelle, however, refused to take any of the personal credit.
“The team is what did it,” he said. “The teams do it.”
“Al, your record of service and commitment provides an example of the difference volunteerism can make in the lives of individuals and the wellbeing of a community,” said Whittaker. “Through your work, you express what AARP is all about, and that’s to serve and not be served.”
Recipients across the nation were chosen for their ability to enhance the lives of AARP members and prospective members, improve the community in or for which the work was performed, and inspire others to volunteer.
