PRINCETON — At the Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting, Princeton Rotary Club President Al Brunelle received the 2022 AARP Kentucky Andrus Award for Community Service. The recognition came with a $2,000 prize, which Brunelle chose to donate to the Rotary Foundation.

According to a news release, AARP Kentucky selected Brunelle for his remarkable service, which has benefited his community, supported AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers.

