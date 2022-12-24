BROOKPORT, Ill. – With two City of Brookport council members absent, Mayor Rance Phillips also voted on any fiscal matters at the city council meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 13.
One of the decisions made was to raise Brookport property taxes about 1.05% for the May 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, fiscal year.
Motions were also unanimously passed to pay bills in the amount of $38,292.83; to authorize payment for generator attachments out of the remaining DCEO grant for the city hall; and payment of $4,939.68 for a new table in council chambers also from the DCEO grant.
Using funds from the Delta Regional Authority water grant, it was approved to pay contractor’s application No. 20 for $218,655.04; engineering observation bill No. 19 for $750.40; and the design engineering bill No. 4 for $31,772.95. Rural Development has the approval to release the money, totaling $251,178.39. Change order No. 11 of $42,400.28 for water pumps and lights on the water tower was also approved.
The fire department was approved to sell the 1997 Freightliner Carryall to Pope County for $5,000. The city accepted equipment donated from Plainfield Fire Department. Four EpiPens will be purchased for department use at $300. Due to specialized training needed and not in the budget, the SCBA refill station can be sold to the highest bidder starting at $8,000.
Fire Chief Bill Copley is hoping to raise money for a later model firetruck to replace one unit that is developing problems. The fire department will start billing insurance companies for fire runs.
When I-24 has wrecks and cars are detoured to the Brookport Bridge, the fire department is now involved with helping in bridge control.
Larry Arant spoke up during the public session about Home Field Energy, a company that buys energy for businesses. With a three-year contract, the city could save $8,000 from the Ameren charges that also buys energy. There is also a residential program with city aggregation. Residents can opt in or out after a letter is sent out explaining the program. Council members were in favor of the cheaper rates.
City Treasurer Alison Boyt reported the general fund had $162,368.30 in its coffers. In November, the Strong Communities grant still had $12,500 remaining and the Motor Fuel Tax had $255,793.13. The collector’s report was given to her as $61,663.92.
Phillips thanked the staff and volunteers for all the work done on the Christmas bazaar, Winter Wonderland and Shop with a Cop.
He alerted people to the new coffee truck in town — River City Coffee Co., which is run by Allison Jeffords, that’s open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Phillips noted the flap gate for the Pell Road levee is back, but in cleaning the area, it was found that a sleeve must be inserted over the rusted areas and the seat needs to be rebuilt. Large trees will be ready to be cut on the outside of the levee wall by Pell Road.
The council went into closed session to discuss employee issues and returned without further comments.
