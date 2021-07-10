A Brookport man was arrested Wednesday evening after following an investigation into serious injuries to a 4-year-old child earlier in the week, according to the Illinois State Police.
Deandre L. Wright, 27, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, authorities said.
Illinois State Police division of criminal investigation detectives were requested by the Massac County Sheriff’s Office to lead an investigation into “life-threatening injuries” sustained by Wright’s child at a Brookport home Monday, authorities said.
Wright was taken into custody after what an ISP news release characterized as a thorough investigation. He is being held at the Massac County Jail pending a bond hearing.
The investigation remains open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.