BROOKPORT, Ill. — Debbie Workman opened the Tuesday, June 13, Brookport City Council meeting as mayor pro tem with no representation from Ward 1.
Bills of $49,581.17 were approved payment with Lori Klotz giving the collector’s report of $99,173.99, which included grant money for the fire department. A treasurer was not present, so no report was given.
Donnie Henson reported several water cutoffs for non-payment and that a leak on Ninth Street was repaired. With summer help mowing and weed eating, the lagoon is looking better.
Paul Driver informed council that Ron’s Sewer had gotten the storm drain opened from the old Harmony House down George Street to Second Street. This has been clogged for 40 years and should make a difference in drainage during the next rain storm.
Fire Chief Bill Copley discussed a vapor lock problem on the fire truck. Several service calls were made, and he had word that insurance payments are starting to come in for some of the calls.
Scott McDonald gave the police report of 15 tickets written this past month. A part-time police candidate, Travis Baker, is being considered for the police academy.
Asking for clarity about four-wheelers or golf carts on the flood wall, McDonald was informed only maintenance workers may be on the flood wall; no other traffic is allowed. Also, some golf carts meeting the criteria may drive in town, but no four-wheelers, side-by-sides or children drivers are allowed.
Discussion was held on purchasing forks and a grapple hook for the skid steer, costing an estimated $4,000. The council approved the purchase.
The dump truck is being used almost every day and discussion was held on upgrading to a better dump truck that would also not require a CDL license. The council agreed to swapping or selling the present truck and dump trailer, estimated worth at $25,000.
The police department was granted the purchase of two phones and two hot spots that would allow it to access information on the Massac County Sheriff’s Office computer system. Terms would be $140 per month with an initial credit of $500.
The department was also given approval to purchase a radio and repeater for the truck that has outdated equipment, plus four radios for the uniforms. The estimated cost is $5,638.
