The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to temporarily close the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah and Brookport, Illinois, on Wednesday.
The bridge will close promptly at 8 a.m., and remain closed until approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the KYTC.
This temporary closure of the bridge is to allow repairs to the grated metal decking. The KYTC will also work on guardrail and other maintenance items. KYTC engineers plan to run maintenance checks on the navigation lighting and work up plans for future enhancements to the lighting control system.
There will be no marked detour. Motorists may self-detour via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.
The Brookport Bridge has a 15-ton load limit. Because of deck width, it is restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide and has a 9 feet, 6 inches vehicle height restriction, which prohibits most commercial trucks and prohibits all STAA Trucks.
Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited from crossing the structure.
The 10-span bridge carries approximately 4,200 vehicles across the Ohio River each day.
