Broadway productions boost local economy

The Carson Center has welcomed two Broadway productions this season to use its facilities for technical rehearsals before kicking off their nationwide tours, and will soon welcome a third production. One show, “The Prom,” which started setting up at the Carson Center on Oct. 17, is estimated to bring in more than $1 million to Paducah in the two weeks the production is here, said Seth Wenig, NETworks Tours’ chief producing officer.
This week, cast and crew members of “The Prom” set up shop in Paducah, and will continue rehearsals leading up to the preview performance of the show on Oct. 30 at the Carson Center. “The Prom” will then kick off its nationwide tour in Cleveland on Nov. 2.
Mary Katz, executive director of the Carson Center, said the center is employing 168 people in the two weeks that “The Prom” is “teching,” or having technical rehearsals, in Paducah. This number is a combination of local stagehands and staff as well as some staff and crew members employed by NETworks Tours. Katz said the number of people the Carson Center employs for shows can vary depending on the size of the production, but expects around the same number of employees to be on hand for the next Broadway production in town, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Katz said it is “thrilling” to have all of this Broadway activity at the Carson Center.
“Our patrons would not otherwise get to see shows that come right off Broadway. A new tour with a show of this magnitude would typically only go to larger metropolitan cities for two-week runs. We are thrilled that the cast, company, and crews are able to enjoy Paducah and report about it on social media and across the industry,” Katz said.
While the cast of “The Prom” has been rehearsing in New York for about six months, the sets and costumes were also being designed at the same time. At these tech rehearsals in Paducah, the crew will have a chance to set up the stage and perfect the lighting and sound effects for the show while the cast works on its blocking and performance, Wenig said.
Wenig said NETworks Tours has been to Paducah “about four or five times” before, and the Carson Center provides a good amount of space for the cast to have rehearsals and figure out some staging elements of the show before kicking off its national tour. Paducah is also close enough for “The Prom” to rehearse here before starting its tour in Cleveland.
One potential draw for the Broadway productions having technical rehearsals in Paducah is the state’s tax incentive for film and Broadway productions. Productions in enhanced counties, as classified by the Kentucky Business Investment Program, are eligible for a 35% income tax credit on approved expenditures and labor. McCracken County is one of these enhanced counties. Broadway productions in Kentucky are eligible for the tax deduction if the productions spend at least $20,000.
Wenig estimates that with employees, including local labor, working around 4,000 man-hours, paying for about 800 hotel room nights in Paducah and with dining at local restaurants, “The Prom” would ultimately spend about $1.2 million in Paducah over two weeks. Additionally, cast and crew members typically shop at local stores or dine in local restaurants when have free time, Wenig added.
“We really sink money into the economy when we come here. It’s a win-win for both the production of ‘The Prom’ and also for the local economy,” Wenig said.
Once the production company for “The Prom” leaves for Cleveland, the Carson Center will then welcome the production company for “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” which will also be teching for about two weeks. The Carson Center will also host a preview performance on Nov. 13. The tour will then premiere in Charlotte on Nov. 16. The Carson Center previously hosted tech rehearsals for “RENT” in September.
Tickets for upcoming performances at The Carson Center are available at the performance center’s box office or online at thecarsoncenter.org.
Effective Oct. 29, The Carson Center will implement a new COVID-19 policy. Masks are required at all times inside except when eating or drinking. The policy is also outlined on thecarsoncenter.org.
Ticket holders age 12 years or older may show, along with a photo ID, proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, proof of a negative PCR test conducted by a third party health care or pharmacy provider taken within 72 hours of the show, or proof of a negative rapid antigen test conducted by a third party health care or pharmacy provider taken within 6 hours of the show. Home and self-administered tests will not be accepted. Parents and guardians can vouch for children ages 12-16 without a photo ID.
Children 11 years and younger are not required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination. Masks are required for all ticket holders ages 2 years and older.
