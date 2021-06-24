Broadway performances coming back to Carson Center

With the curtain nearly ready to rise on a new season of shows at the Carson Center, the staff is excited to be able to promote the return of Broadway season to Kentucky Avenue.
Mary Katz, the executive director of the performing arts center, detailed the season’s slate in an interview Wednesday.
“I feel like it’s a really strong lineup with a lot of good titles,” she said. “We’re just happy to have the tours back on the road. Your best bet for Broadway is right here in your hometown.”
As Katz and her staff continue to prepare for the season, they aren’t seeing any attrition of season ticket holders during the renewal process and they expect there to be even more interest when new season ticket slots become available July 1.
“Hands down everyone is renewing. People are so excited to get back and be live in person to see theater and be with other people in the same room,” Katz said. “We’ve all survived off Netflix and streaming but there is nothing like being in the room.
“We’re excited here as staff members because it’s hard to do this and not see people day after day after day.”
The six-show Broadway schedule includes the following:
• “RENT,” Sept. 30, 2021
• “The Prom,” Oct. 30, 2021
• “An Officer And A Gentleman,” Dec. 18, 2021
• “Waitress,” Feb. 10, 2022
• “Hairspray,” April 21, 2022
• “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” June 14, 2022
“RENT” and “The Prom” will both be teching at the Carson Center, meaning the productions’ stars and staff will be in Paducah for a number of days or weeks preparing the show for tour.
While both “Waitress” and “Beautiful” were originally scheduled to come to the Carson Center in 2020, any ticket holders will have already been refunded or credited for those events’ postponement and tickets will need to be repurchased.
Katz is also excited to be able to support the theatrical community again by providing a place for them to ply their trade.
“It’s so fantastic to be able to give a large number of artists and tech people work again,” she added. “We will employ a ton of workers through all of this tech and Broadway season so that’s really exciting.”
As of right now Katz doesn’t expect to have any kind of vaccination or masking policy in place during the season, though she expects people to use their best judgment for their own safety and the safety of others.
For more information about the upcoming season, visit www.thecarsoncenter.org. Katz expects to announce the Carson Center’s initial concert slate, along with other programming, later this summer.
