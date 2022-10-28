Solar Farm meeting

Community members take a look at some maps of sites planned for development for the Ragland Solar Project, a solar farm project by BrightNight Power, at a public meeting Wednesday at the Commonwealth Event Center.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Around 50 people attended an informational meeting Wednesday night to learn about the Ragland Solar Project, a solar farm project from solar company BrightNight Power that plans to build a 125-megawatt facility in western McCracken County.

Over the last year, BrightNight has worked out lease agreements with 32 landowners owners in McCracken County to lease their land for the company to place equipment, including solar panels, on the parcels, BrightNight Director of Development Tyler Coon said. BrightNight representatives have also met with local leaders, people who live near the project area, community members and business leaders, he added.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In