Dist. 3 State Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, will be serving as chairman on the House Local Government Committee, along with serving on the BR Subcommittee on Personnel, Public Retirement, and Finance, Natural Resources and Transportation committees when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes today, according to an announcement this afternoon from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.

“I am honored to serve on these committees in the coming 2023 Session. I am excited to get back to work and work on policies which will represent the needs of not only my district but across the commonwealth,” Bridges said in a news release.

