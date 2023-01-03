Dist. 3 State Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, will be serving as chairman on the House Local Government Committee, along with serving on the BR Subcommittee on Personnel, Public Retirement, and Finance, Natural Resources and Transportation committees when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes today, according to an announcement this afternoon from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.
“I am honored to serve on these committees in the coming 2023 Session. I am excited to get back to work and work on policies which will represent the needs of not only my district but across the commonwealth,” Bridges said in a news release.
“I look forward to continue working with my colleagues on the Transportation committee, and also working with my colleagues on my new committee assignments. It is also an honor to serve as chairman to the Local Government Committee this upcoming session, and I am hopeful we will have a successful session.”
Local Government Committee members consider legislation that deals with the officers, organization, governing, and financing of city and county governments. Committee members are also responsible for how state laws address the administration of public works and public safety programs.
Members of the Natural Resources and Energy Committee oversee state policies that deal with Kentucky’s abundant natural resources. These include forestry, mining, soil and water conservation, flood control, water usage and quality, oil, gas, and salt water wells. The committee also considers legislation that addresses the state’s energy supplies — including electric and gas utilities and cooperatives, hydroelectric and thermonuclear energy, coal, solar and renewable energy, and other alternative fuels. Members are also responsible for setting policies for the Public Service Commission.
The Transportation Committee considers proposed legislation and the implementation of new laws that apply to airports and aviation, boats and boating, motor vehicles, railroads, commercial trucking, and other modes of transporting people and goods. The committee also oversees the state’s Transportation Cabinet and the construction and maintenance of state highways.
In the 2023 regular session, legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov or following @KYHouseGOP on Facebook, Twitter, and most major social media outlets.
Bridges’ district includes all of Livingston County and part of McCracken County.
