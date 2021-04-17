METROPOLIS, Ill. — While the Superman statue underwent a renovation last fall, work on its base is still in the works. The brick sales to fund it will end April 30.
Bricks can be purchased online at supermancelebration.net or by calling the Metro Chamber at 618-524-2714.
A 4-by-8-inch brick is $100. The brick may be engraved with up to three lines of text with each line having up to 13 alphabetic or numeric characters and any spacing or punctuation.
The restoration of the statue’s base will include repairing the original mortar, replacing the concrete, repairing the upper deck sidewalk, and sanding and repainting the fence and railing.
“Since 1993, the statue has just been touched up or painted. There’s not been any repairs done to the mortar or the bricks; it’s time,” said Karla Ogle, a member of the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce’s Superman Statue Renovation Committee.
Funds will also go toward restoring the S shield the statue stands on.
“We’ve got a couple of plans for that, but it’s based on how much money we raise,” Ogle said. “We hope to sell more bricks so we can complete the full restoration.”
Superman’s new paint job was completed on Nov. 9, 2020, by Blackhound Optics which took care of painting the statue at no charge to the chamber.
“Their generosity will definitely help the budget on the remainder of the project,” Ogle said. “There is much more work to be done, and more money is needed from brick sales in order to complete everything that is planned.”
A rededication ceremony of the statue is planned for the Superman Celebration, which is scheduled for July 30 through Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.