MARSHALL COUNTY — “This was a dream that started a long time ago. You know, in our backyard with the boys, and just to be able to do this and honor him and honor the game that he loved is just amazing,” Brian Cope said Thursday.
Cope is referencing the 5th annual Preston Cope Wiffle Ball Classic, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Calvert City Ball Park.
The event is a day of remembrance for his son, Preston Cope. The 15-year-old lost his life in the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting, but his legacy is living on.
Cope said he’s expecting this year’s tournament to be their biggest yet. The first year, they played the tournament at the Marshall County High School baseball field — which was, in 2022, renamed Preston Cope Field. Now, the tournament has grown so much they hold it at the Calvert City Ball Park.
Brian said having the tournament at the Calvert fields means a lot to him and his family. He and Preston spent many hours at those fields, practicing and playing.
“A lot of memories on this field, I know I have them, and we want the community to have those same type of memories,” Brian said.
Anyone and everyone are invited to play at the tournament, he explained. There is no age limit to playing wiffle ball. There are four different divisions: adult, high school, middle school and elementary.
The games begin at 10:00 a.m., and the team admission fee is $100. There is no gate fee. There are five players per team, and teams are guaranteed three games. Balls and bats are provided and there are trophies for winners.
“Even if you don’t play, you can come out and have fun by watching and hearing all the laughter from the fields,” Brian said.
Money raised from the tournament event goes to the Preston Cope Memorial Scholarship Fund which, over the past five years, has given 84 scholarships to graduating seniors at Marshall County High School.
“Come out and just live life. Come out and enjoy, and just enjoy the day that we’re given, because we’re not promised tomorrow. If we can come out and make a difference in someone’s life, it’s worth it and I just feel like this is a great opportunity to do that,” Brian said.
For more information about the tournament, visit the events page at playlikepreston.com or call 270-339-8990.
