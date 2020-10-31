Breweries craft 'Kentucky Proud' beers with local ingredients

On Wednesday, Kentucky Proud beers were released statewide, including in Paducah. This year’s initiative is even more meaningful than before, given the pandemic.
Among the participating brewers are Paducah Beer Werks and Dry Ground Brewing Company. The two collaborated to craft a blonde ale, using malt from South Fork Malthouse in Cynthiana in Harrison County and hops that were grown near Symsonia in Graves County.
The fifth annual Kentucky Proud Beer Series features 25 craft brewers across the Commonwealth, all using Kentucky ingredients to create new beer flavors. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture worked with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to match brewers with producers.
The brewers made their new beers available on Wednesday to their customers.
“It’s a light, easy-drinking beer that has all Kentucky products,” said Todd Blume, owner of Paducah Beer Werks.
Wes Cole, who grew the hops that Paducah Beer Werks and Dry Ground used in their Kentucky Proud ale, said he’s also proud to be part of the effort.
“I really like this movement. It shows a ‘Made in America’ mentality. You know, have pride, support your neighbor,” said Cole. “It symbolizes we’re not going to go belly up. I mean, what else is there to do? You’re just going to lay down and die because there’s a pandemic coming?”
Creating a new craft beer that represents Kentucky Proud is an accomplishment, given the challenges that the pandemic has brought. This includes previous state-mandated closures of bars and restaurants to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Paducah Beer Werks announced it’s voluntarily closing its doors for in-person dining because McCracken County is considered a red zone due to the high number of new COVID-19 cases.
“It’s not easy being a business owner and making a decision like that because I am turning my customers away,” said Blume. “But I’m also protecting them because I want them to be around to come back.”
Blume said he will continue to monitor the case numbers closely to decide when to reopen. In the meantime, he said the public can help simply by taking precautions.
“Being mindful of what you’re doing. Remember that when you go out that if we take all these steps to protect ourselves, it’s going to get us open faster,” said Blume. “That is going to be the biggest help to our community.”
Despite being closed to in-person dining, Paducah Beer Werks is still accepting to-go orders of food and beers, including its Kentucky Proud ale.
Call 270-933-1265 to order the Kentucky Proud blonde ale from Paducah Beer Werks. The beer can also be ordered at Dry Ground Brewing Company.
Each brewery taking part in the 2020 Kentucky Proud Beer Series is giving away commemorative Kentucky Proud pint glasses to its first 100 customers.
“Being able to work together and have everyone across the state do the same thing and show a unity, and being able to say, ‘Hey look, we’re still here. We’re still making great products and we’re going to continue making great products,’ ” Blume added. “It says a lot.”
